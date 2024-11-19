Life / Motoring

INVESTING IN CARS

Rare Mercedes Pagodas to headline December SA auction

Ultra-desirable classics feature among Creative Rides’ more than 200 lots covering vehicles, automobilia, games, watches and models

20 November 2024 - 13:31
by Motoring Staff
The two Pagoda models featuring in the December auction are a 1967 manual in white (pictured) and a 1971 automatic in silver – both left-hand-drive. Picture: CREATIVE RIDES
The two Pagoda models featuring in the December auction are a 1967 manual in white (pictured) and a 1971 automatic in silver – both left-hand-drive. Picture: CREATIVE RIDES

A clutch of ultra-desirable classic cars, including a Ford Perana Capri, Ford Fairmont and two Mercedes-Benz Pagoda 280SL models, will be featured in Creative Rides’ upcoming online auction, running December 2-4.

The auction follows a record-setting September sale where a 1971 Mercedes-Benz Pagoda 280SL sold for R3.5m, marking the highest price paid for this model at an SA auction. The two Pagoda models featuring in the December auction are a 1967 manual in white and a 1971 automatic in silver — both left-hand drive. 

A 1972 Ford Fairmont GT and a Ford Perana Capri will also headline the auction. In September, a Fairmont GT sold for R1.175m, breaking its previous record of R925,000. The Perana Capri in this auction features a non-matching 5.0l Ford XR8 engine but includes its original spare engine and certificates of authenticity.

Other cars of interest in the auction include:

  • Jaguar E-Type V12 Series 3.
  • 1969 Alfa Romeo Stepnose with original 1,300cc engine.
  • 1948 Cadillac convertible with red leather interior.
  • Two Lincoln Continentals from the late 1950s, including one used in the film From Dusk Till Dawn 2.
  • Honda NSX in metallic orange, a model gaining interest among collectors.

The auction will feature more than 200 lots, encompassing vehicles, assorted automobilia, vintage arcade games, luxury watches and model cars. All bidding will be via the Creative Rides app, which is free to download. Registration is required to participate.

For more information and to register, visit www.creativerides.co.za.

One-for-SA Audi RS6 Avant GT fetches R4.5m on auction

The high-performance car is number 74 of only 660 units produced globally — a true collector’s item for the unnamed local buyer
Life
1 week ago

Scrap cars sell for millions of dollars at Rudi Klein auction

California auction shows there is gold in rusting wrecks if they’re rare enough
Life
3 weeks ago

Market for classic cars stabilises after post-Covid-19 surge

Sellers are now more likely to accept lower offers compared to with 2023, says Hagerty editor
Life
1 month ago
