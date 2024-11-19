Team SA set for FIM Intercontinental Games glory in Spain

Team SA (including support staff) are headed to the FIM Intercontinental Games in Spain in November. Picture: SUPPLIED
Eight of SA’s talented motorcycle riders will represent Africa at the inaugural FIM Intercontinental Games (ICG), set to take place from November 30 to December 1 at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain.
The event will bring together riders from 19 countries, representing six continental unions, including Africa.
Featuring 48 competitors in total, each team will field eight riders across two classes: Supersport (SSP) and Supersport 300 (SSP300). Individual achievements are emphasised within the team format, where the collective points of each rider contribute to their continental union’s overall success.
Leading SA’s charge are Chris Wright, captain of the SSP 300 class team of KJ Mononyane, Taigh Janse van Rensburg, and Abigail Bosson. Clint Seller captains the SSP class with Dino Iozzo, Leungo Gaorekwe and Nicole van Aswegen. Both teams will be guided by SA team manager Damion Purificati.
Purificati acknowledged the preparation challenges but expressed confidence in his riders.
“The preparation has been challenging as a few team members still have international commitments to finish, but these are experienced riders. Once everyone is back, we’ll regroup to discuss strategies.”
Dunlop is the official tyre supplier for team SA and Beta Utensil provides the tools. Riders will sport their continental union (Conu) colours, with Spidi providing airbag suits and gloves, and boots supplied by XPD. Airoh supplies the FIM racing homologated GP 800 helmets.
“It’s an immense honour to represent SA at the inaugural Intercontinental Games. This is not just significant for our country but for the entire continent. I’m confident our team will inspire with their talent, determination, and unity,” said Chris Wright, captain of the SSP 300 team.
Clint Seller, captain of the SSP team, echoed the sentiment, saying: “Our riders are strong, fast and experienced. My advice to the team is to enjoy the moment. If we’re having fun, we’ll be winning.”
Leungo Gaorekwe and other SA riders will pool their riding skills in search of national pride at the inaugural FIM Intercontintal Games in Spain. Picture: SUPPLIED
Motorsport SA CEO Vic Maharaj said: “It is a proud moment for MSA to see our riders standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s best at the first FIM Intercontinental Games.”
While the inaugural edition will be limited to Supersport and Supersport 300 classes, the FIM plans to expand to other disciplines, such as Motocross and Enduro, as the event grows.
Yamaha Europe, as the official partner, will supply the R7 and R3 machines for the competition.
