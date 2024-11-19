One-off special marks end of Porsche 911 Dakar production

The one-off 911 Dakar with a special paint scheme that marks the end of the modern terrain-taming sports car. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has celebrated the end of production of the 911 Dakar model with a Sonderwunsch special, this after building 2,500 examples of the off-road biased sports car. The Sonderwunsch and Manufaktur programmes together create limited and one-off special edition Porsche models.
This Sonderwunsch special with a Rallye Design Package was commissioned for an Italian collector. It’s customised and refined further with an exclusive, hand-painted three-tone paint job consisting of Signal yellow and Gentian blue metallic paint are separated by a lighter Lampedusa blue line, the theme echoing the look of the René Metge and Dominique Lemoyne 911 that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally.
The spokes of this one-off car’s alloy wheels are also painted in Signal yellow, while the rim edge features Lampedusa blue. The LED Matrix headlights are individualised with a Lampedusa-coloured accent ring, and the stainless steel protective elements on the front, rear, and sills are black.
More yellow appears inside against the contrasting black as the stitching and trim strips on the dashboard, centre console, and door panels. The “911 Dakar” lettering is also embroidered in Speedyellow on the headrests of the Sports Seats Plus, and on the gear selector of the eight-speed PDK. When the doors are opened, LED projectors cast the Sonderwunsch logo onto the ground.
Yellow and black contrasts in the cabin including the tip of the gear selector of the eight-speed PDK. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche introduced the 911 Dakar in November 2022 as a sports car for both tarmac and dirt roads. A higher ground clearance about 50mm more than that of a regular 911 Carrera with sports suspension achieves this hybrid of uses.
Off-road-specific details include red, forged aluminium recovery eyelets at the front and rear, as well as widened wheel arches and sills. It's powered by a 3.0l twin-turbo six-cylinder engine producing 353kW and 570 Nm with a distinctive and emotive boxer sound.
Visitors to the Porsche Museum can catch a “last” glimpse of this special model alongside other limited series Porsches before the car makes its way to its new home.
One-off special marks end of Porsche 911 Dakar production
A total of 2,500 units of the dust-busters were made since late 2022
