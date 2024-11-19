Ford Ranger emerges as most popular used buy in October

The previous generation Ford Ranger led the used car sales charts in October 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
The most popular used car buy in October was the Ford Ranger with 2,081 sales, followed by the Volkswagen Polo (1,679 units) and the Toyota Hilux (1,664).
The figures came against a backdrop of a month of lower inflation that resulted in a positive rebound in sales all round.
It was the same players in the new cars sales audit of the same month with the Toyota Hilux’s 2,793 sales eclipsing the Ford Ranger’s 2,217 by 576 units.
The VW Polo Vivo was again in the middle with 2,297 units in a month where the total value of used car sales rose to R14.09bn, translating into a 21.59% increase from September’s R11.59bn. Year on year, used car sales also grew 10.84% compared to October 2023’s R12.64 billion.
The latest data fromAutoTrader lists 34,968 pre-owned units sold in October 2024, representing a 6.5% year-on-year increase from the 32,839 used vehicles sold in October 2023. Further indicators during the period point to a 22% uptick in used car sales compared to September 2024 sales of 28,609.
“Used car sales saw a notable growth increase in October 2024, spearheaded by strong sales of budget-friendly cars,” saidGeorge Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. “The Volkswagen Polo Vivo, for example, enjoyed a 37% month-on-month sales increase, while sales figures for the Toyota Starlet grew by 26% compared to last month.
The average price of used cars fell slightly from September 2024’s average of R405,154 to R403,049 in October.
Interestingly, the average mileage has decreased from 75,588km in September to 73,757km last month. The average registration age for used cars sold in October 2024 is five years old.
The eleven-year old BMW F30 3 Series is proving to be a popular pre-owned car according to the latest data. Picture: BMW SA
Top Ten Used cars in October
Budget cars also featured strongly in the top 10 sellers, including the Nissan NP200 showing strong interest despite market discontinuation. Suzuki continues on its strong run in position six with 634 units of the Swift hatch sold. The new Suzuki hatch was launched in SA recently.
The premium sedan also proves resilient against SUVs as seen by the performances of both the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series, the latter model experiencing a month-on-month sales uptick of by 27% compared to September 2024, according to AutoTrader.
Local News
Ford Ranger emerges as most popular used buy in October
The most popular used car buy in October was the Ford Ranger with 2,081 sales, followed by the Volkswagen Polo (1,679 units) and the Toyota Hilux (1,664).
The figures came against a backdrop of a month of lower inflation that resulted in a positive rebound in sales all round.
It was the same players in the new cars sales audit of the same month with the Toyota Hilux’s 2,793 sales eclipsing the Ford Ranger’s 2,217 by 576 units.
The VW Polo Vivo was again in the middle with 2,297 units in a month where the total value of used car sales rose to R14.09bn, translating into a 21.59% increase from September’s R11.59bn. Year on year, used car sales also grew 10.84% compared to October 2023’s R12.64 billion.
The latest data from AutoTrader lists 34,968 pre-owned units sold in October 2024, representing a 6.5% year-on-year increase from the 32,839 used vehicles sold in October 2023. Further indicators during the period point to a 22% uptick in used car sales compared to September 2024 sales of 28,609.
“Used car sales saw a notable growth increase in October 2024, spearheaded by strong sales of budget-friendly cars,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. “The Volkswagen Polo Vivo, for example, enjoyed a 37% month-on-month sales increase, while sales figures for the Toyota Starlet grew by 26% compared to last month.
The average price of used cars fell slightly from September 2024’s average of R405,154 to R403,049 in October.
Interestingly, the average mileage has decreased from 75,588km in September to 73,757km last month. The average registration age for used cars sold in October 2024 is five years old.
Top Ten Used cars in October
Budget cars also featured strongly in the top 10 sellers, including the Nissan NP200 showing strong interest despite market discontinuation. Suzuki continues on its strong run in position six with 634 units of the Swift hatch sold. The new Suzuki hatch was launched in SA recently.
The premium sedan also proves resilient against SUVs as seen by the performances of both the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series, the latter model experiencing a month-on-month sales uptick of by 27% compared to September 2024, according to AutoTrader.
Lower inflation and fuel prices boost October’s car sales
Naamsa welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to make EVs cheaper
SA car industry going through one of its biggest disruptions, says Toyota CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Production of Mini convertible begins at UK plant
New Omoda C5 Street introduced as cheaper model
REVIEW: Ford Tourneo Custom is practical if a little pricey
Renault SA outlines 2025 plans, reveals new Duster crossover
One-off special marks end of Porsche 911 Dakar production
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.