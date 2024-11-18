LOCAL LAUNCH
New Omoda C5 Street introduced as cheaper model
The C5 Street lowers the entry point by R35,000 but still boasts attention-grabbing features
18 November 2024 - 16:33
Omoda SA has unveiled a new entry-level derivative of its C5 crossover.
Pitched at cost conscious buyers, the C5 Street lowers the entry point by R35,000 but still boasts attention-grabbing features such as LED daytime running lights, halogen main headlamps, diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and access to a range of bold exterior paint colours including Aerial Silver, Carbon Crystal Black, Khaki White and Phantom Grey...
