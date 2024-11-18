Last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing heads to auction

The last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL built is a concourse winner restored by a previous owner. Picture: SUPPLIED
The last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing produced by the company is going on auction at RM Sotheby’s. The model was produced between 1954 and 1957 as part of 1,400 examples built.
According to records, this particular car, chassis 7500079, was completed on May 15 1957.
The last Gullwing began its life as a special-order which was initially exhibited by Mercedes-Benz at the 1957 Poznan International Trade Fair before making its way to the US Mercedes-Benz distribution network on September 27 1957.
By the time number 7500079 was released from its exhibition duties, the Mercedes-Benz factory had already churned out several examples of the succeeding 300 SL Roadster.
Accompanying factory data card copies show that it was originally specified in Fire Engine Red (DB 534) in special-order full Crème leather seats with English instrumentation, sealed beam headlamps, bumper covers, and a set of the wider 15-inch Kronprinz wheels normally fitted to the 300 SL Roadster.
With only four recorded owners since new, the Last Gullwing still wears its factory-correct colour combination and retains its numbers-matching chassis, engine, body, gearbox and front axles.
Its rear axle, 7500024, is believed to be original as well; note however that the accompanying data card copies record its number as simply “324.”
Picture: SUPPLIED
The Last Gullwing is now offered from more than 25 years in the care of its latest private custodian. Beautifully restored by his own hand in the course of several years, the car was invited to debut at the 2004 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which marks the first time that the model was allowed entry to this ultra-competitive and extremely exclusive event.
For their part, the judges and attendees fawned on 7500079 and awarded it third in class — a remarkable debut and testament to the quality of its restoration.
The auction takes place in Las Vegas, US on November 21, between 3pm and 6pm US time.
It’s expected to fetch $2,500,000 (R45m) — $3,500,000 (R63m.)
International News
Last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing heads to auction
The last example to roll off the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen factory’s assembly line in 1957 could fetch up to R63m
The last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing produced by the company is going on auction at RM Sotheby’s. The model was produced between 1954 and 1957 as part of 1,400 examples built.
According to records, this particular car, chassis 7500079, was completed on May 15 1957.
The last Gullwing began its life as a special-order which was initially exhibited by Mercedes-Benz at the 1957 Poznan International Trade Fair before making its way to the US Mercedes-Benz distribution network on September 27 1957.
By the time number 7500079 was released from its exhibition duties, the Mercedes-Benz factory had already churned out several examples of the succeeding 300 SL Roadster.
Accompanying factory data card copies show that it was originally specified in Fire Engine Red (DB 534) in special-order full Crème leather seats with English instrumentation, sealed beam headlamps, bumper covers, and a set of the wider 15-inch Kronprinz wheels normally fitted to the 300 SL Roadster.
With only four recorded owners since new, the Last Gullwing still wears its factory-correct colour combination and retains its numbers-matching chassis, engine, body, gearbox and front axles.
Its rear axle, 7500024, is believed to be original as well; note however that the accompanying data card copies record its number as simply “324.”
The Last Gullwing is now offered from more than 25 years in the care of its latest private custodian. Beautifully restored by his own hand in the course of several years, the car was invited to debut at the 2004 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which marks the first time that the model was allowed entry to this ultra-competitive and extremely exclusive event.
For their part, the judges and attendees fawned on 7500079 and awarded it third in class — a remarkable debut and testament to the quality of its restoration.
The auction takes place in Las Vegas, US on November 21, between 3pm and 6pm US time.
It’s expected to fetch $2,500,000 (R45m) — $3,500,000 (R63m.)
FIRST DRIVE: New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet helps keep hairstyle intact
Bugatti W16 Mistral sets speed record for open-top cars
Now you can buy your own Batmobile — for R52.8m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New Omoda C5 Street introduced as cheaper model
REVIEW: Ford Tourneo Custom is practical if a little pricey
Renault SA outlines 2025 plans, reveals new Duster crossover
FIRST DRIVE: New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet helps keep hairstyle intact
Upgraded Nissan Magnite hits SA streets
Volkswagen to launch a more affordable Golf in SA next year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.