LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet helps keep hairstyle intact
Wind deflectors reduce air turbulence inside the cabin while driving
18 November 2024 - 08:22
Mercedes-Benz has launched an open-top version of its CLE four-seater coupé in SA.
The hard top two-door was introduced in June as a replacement for the two-doored C-Class and E-Class models, and the new CLE Cabriolet arrives at a price premium with an electrically-operated fabric roof available in black, red or grey...
