Jorge Martin takes MotoGP world title

Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP World Championship. Picture: REUTERS
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin was crowned the 2024 MotoGP world champion after he finished third at Sunday’s season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix, which was won by his title rival Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.
Martin led by 19 points heading into the final race of the season, and the Spaniard needed to finish in the top nine to clinch the title if polesitter and twice champion Bagnaia won the race. Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez finished second.
Bagnaia had done everything to close the gap in the title race, with the victory in the final grand prix his 11th of the season. But Martin’s 32 podiums across sprints and races earned him the title by 10 points.
Martin had lost out on the championship last season when Bagnaia won his second title, but this time the Spaniard came out on top. His family was in the garage to witness his greatest achievement.
“I don’t know what to say, I’m completely shocked,” an emotional Martin said after kissing the new panel on his bike, which had a golden number one instead of his number 89.
“On the last few laps I couldn’t even ride, I started crying a bit, it was really an emotional race... It’s been a long journey, a lot of crashes and big injuries. So, finally we are here.”
Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, November 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/PABLO MORANO
Bagnaia and Martin made superb starts off the line and the title rivals went into turn one first and second. Marquez was third but he dived in on the inside of turn one on the second lap to overtake Martin.
Enea Bastianini immediately began to hound Martin but the Ducati rider did not see Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaró behind him as the Spaniard elbowed his way past to move up to fourth in the final race of his career at his home grand prix.
The top three maintained their pace over the next few laps, with Martin under no pressure in third place as the experienced Espargaro defended fourth position in an intense battle with Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia eventually cruised to victory — with his future teammate Marc Marquez finishing second — but the Italian and the Ducati garage could only watch on as Martin finished third to seal the title and spark wild celebrations.
Nicknamed “The Martinator”, a moniker borrowed from the Hollywood hit film The Terminator, Martin celebrated by donning a robot mask and theatrically shooting a glass case with his fingers as it shattered to reveal a golden helmet.
“I don’t want to steal the shine (spotlight) from Jorge, I think he’s deserving of what he has achieved and this day is for him,” Bagnaia said.
“I just want to say thanks to my team, they did an incredible job. All the rest is another story, but congratulations to Jorge.”
Martin will be defending his crown with Aprilia next season after the factory Ducati team opted not to sign him as Bagnaia’s teammate.
SA’s Brad Binder was sixth on a KTM to finish the season in fifth as the first non-Ducati rider. With Motor News Reporter
MOTORSPORT
Jorge Martin takes MotoGP world title
SA’s Brad Binder finishes fifth in championship as first non-Ducati rider
