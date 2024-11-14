First Drive
Upgraded Nissan Magnite hits SA streets
The popular mini-SUV has updated styling to keep it fresh in a competitive segment
14 November 2024 - 12:26
The new Nissan Magnite has gone on sale in SA. The Japanese crossover debuted in this market back in 2021 and has gone on to become a local favourite, with more than 25,000 units finding homes.
In the last three years the company has applied incremental upgrades to the range, including special models such as the Red Edition and Kuro. Nissan has also announced it will add a new Magnite panel van derivative to the catalogue soon. ..
