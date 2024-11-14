Bugatti W16 Mistral sets speed record for open-top cars

Andy Wallace sets the pace in Bugatti’s ballistic convertible. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Bugatti W16 Mistral has set a new world speed record for an open-top car of 453.91km/h.
Driven by Bugatti test driver and Le Mans 24 Hour winner Andy Wallace, the French supercar achieved the feat at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany on November 9.
Driving on a banked oval track, the mid-engined two-seater smashed the former 427.4km/h convertible record set by the Hennessey Venom GT Spder in 2016, which in turn beat the 408.84km/h record set by the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse in 2013.
“Throughout the testing programme leading up to this moment it was incredible to feel how stable the car felt — I got the sense it wanted to go faster,” said Wallace.
“When it came to the moment itself, the experience was overwhelmingly thrilling; feeling the elemental forces from the open-top cockpit, the sound of the immense W16 engine emanating from the air scoops next to my ear — it made the achievement incredibly emotional. A record like this pushes the boundaries of automotive innovation.”
The event was attended by the owner of the record-breaking car and Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac. The customer joined Wallace on another run in the wake of the world record, almost reaching the same speed and possibly setting an unofficial record for the fastest-ever passenger ride.
Launched in 2022, the Bugatti W16 Mistral is gunned along by a 16-cylinder, quad turbo, 8.0l petrol engine in a “W” engine configuration that produces a power output of 1,177kW. Only 99 examples of the W16 Mistral will be built with the production run already sold out.
The unique €14m (R269m) W16 Mistral world record car features special accents on the lower body and wheels in vibrant Jet Orange, with a visible-black carbon exterior. The cabin is garnished with orange-accented features.
Bugatti set a closed-cockpit production road car world record of 490.48km/h in 2019 with the Chiron Super Sport 300+, also driven by Wallace.
