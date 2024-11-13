Tesla’s Cybertruck. Picture: ANADOLU via GETTY IMAGES/TAYFUN COSKUN
NEWS
Tesla issues sixth Cybertruck recall this year
Loss of drive power could increase risk of a crash, the EV maker says
In its sixth such move this year, Tesla said on Wednesday that it was recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks in the US as loss of drive power could increase the risk of a crash.
In October, the electric vehicle maker said it would recall more than 27,000 Cybertrucks in the US due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.
A fault in the drive inverter in Cybertrucks manufactured between November 6 2023 and July 30 could cause the part to stop producing torque when the driver used the accelerator pedal, resulting in a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a collision, Tesla said in a report.
Tesla would replace the recalled drive inverter with one equipped with a functioning component, it said.
Reuters
