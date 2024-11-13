Life / Motoring

NEWS

Tesla issues sixth Cybertruck recall this year

Loss of drive power could increase risk of a crash, the EV maker says

13 November 2024 - 16:41
by Agency Staff
Tesla’s Cybertruck. Picture: ANADOLU via GETTY IMAGES/TAYFUN COSKUN
Tesla’s Cybertruck. Picture: ANADOLU via GETTY IMAGES/TAYFUN COSKUN

In its sixth such move this year, Tesla said on Wednesday that it was recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks in the US as loss of drive power could increase the risk of a crash.

In October, the electric vehicle maker said it would recall more than 27,000 Cybertrucks in the US due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

A fault in the drive inverter in Cybertrucks manufactured between November 6 2023 and July 30 could cause the part to stop producing torque when the driver used the accelerator pedal, resulting in a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a collision, Tesla said in a report.

Tesla would replace the recalled drive inverter with one equipped with a functioning component, it said.

Reuters

VW faces strikes over plant closures as profits plunge

Workers and management continue talks as VW could shut plants for first time in Germany
Life
2 weeks ago

Tesla faces red tape before rolling out paid robotaxis in US

Fully autonomous car will need permits before it is allowed on US roads
Companies
2 weeks ago

‘Confusing’ Cybercab robotaxi causes Tesla stocks to tumble

The practicality of Elon Musk’s two-seater taxi is being questioned
Life
4 weeks ago
