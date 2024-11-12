Toyota vs Ford bakkie battle to light up Dakar 2025

Ford will pin its hopes to win the Dakar on the new Ranger Raptor T1+ challenger revealed at the Goodwood festival of speed. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 47th edition of the Dakar Rally kicks off on January 3. Saudi Arabia will host the world’s largest rally raid for the sixth time in a new route that starts in Bisha ending in Shubaytah.
Nearly 1,000 drivers, navigators and team members entered Dakar 2024 across the eight vehicle classes. A similar number is expected to compete in 2025. Celebrated drivers including Nasser-al-Attiyah and Sebastian Loeb are expected to navigate more than 7,000km with new plots and twists, including separate routes set for cars, trucks and bikes on certain days. The 48h chrono, a 950km (up from 540km), three-day marathon stage returns.
Changes to the Dakar Classic regularity race has resulted in a change in requirements. Cars and trucks registered between 2000 and 2005 are allowed to enter, which could include French rally driver Stéphane Peterhansel and holder of 14 Dakar wins entering the Mitsubishi Pajero he drove to his first triumph in 2004, and Guerlain Chicherit and Mathieu Baumel in the Bowler Land Rover Defender they drove to victory in the 2005 Dakar.
The Toyota Gazoo Racing SA Hilux IMT Evo with new enhancements will meet with an old foe on Saudi Arabian sands. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford vs Toyota
Whereas it may not matter as much to international audiences, the meeting of SA’s two top-selling bakkie brands at the highest off-road stage in the world is akin meeting of Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates derby at the FNB stadium — guaranteeing drama and fireworks. Both the Hilux and Ranger are built locally, and loved with equal enthusiasm.
Preparations at Toyota Gazoo Racing SA are at an advanced stage, the team announcing the four teams heading to Dakar 2025. They are led by newly-crowned 2024 SA Rally-Raid (SARRC) champions Henk Lategan and navigator Brett Cummings in car No 211.
They are joined by the pair of Guy Botterill and Dennis Murphy in car No 205, Saood Variawa, probably the youngest competitor at Dakar 2025 aged 19 and co-driver Francois Cazalet pairing up in car No 218. Dakar veterans Giniel de Villiers and Dirk von Zitzewitz will be reunited in car #206. The pair won Dakar 2009 in a Volkswagen.
The Toyota Gazoo teams will campaign the locally built and developed GR Hilux IMT Evo. The vehicle that spearheaded Toyota’s 2024 Dakar campaign features a 3.5l twin-turbocharged petrol V6, and running on a bio fuel with a sequential six-speed transmission.
Ford Performance is pulling out all the stops to give competitors a tough time, the torch bearers for the blue oval brand including the star-studded international driver line-up of Nani Roma, Mitch Guthrie Jr, Carlos Sainz Sr and Markus Ekström. They go to battle in the Ford Raptor T1+, a new fighter powered by a 5.0lV8 based on the Mustang Coyote engine.
Multiple champion Ross Branch will fly the Southern African flag in the bike category.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Independent Southern African entrants
The contingent of Southern African competitors will include independent racers in the motorcycle class comprising experienced riders Ross Branch (Botswana) and South Africans Bradley Cox — son of three-time Dakar podium finisher Alfie Cox - Dwain Barnard, Willem Avenant, Aaron Mare and Michael Doherty.
Other South Africans in the car category include Brian Baragwanath, Leonard Cremer, Mark Corbett, Rodney Burke, Henry Kohne, Stuart Gregory and Daniel Schroder.
Corbett, Baragwanath and Gregory will campaign the Century Racing CR6, CR6-T and CR7 sand dune busters developed and built at the company's base in Midrand.
“Each SA competitor represents the heart and determination of our nation. We cannot wait to once again witness their journey and achievements on this incredible global stage,” said Vic Maharaj, CEO of Motorsport SA.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie said: “SA and South Africans have had an outsize influence on the sport of rally raiding globally. We have truly made our mark, and Toyota Gazoo has been at the heart of putting SA on the map, both in construction and driving. We know that they have contributed to why SA will be hosting a World Rally-Raid Championship race at Sun City next year.”
