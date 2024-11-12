ROAD TEST
REVIEW: Has the Mercedes-AMG C63 sold its soul?
Not everyone is happy about the sports sedan ditching its old V8 engine for a 2.0 hybrid
12 November 2024 - 13:37
Not every Mercedes-AMG fan is happy about the half-sizing of the new C63’s engine, even though it has gained more muscle.
Much of the sports sedan’s appeal was in the emotive sound and feel of its 4.0l biturbo V8, and the idea of it being replaced by a 2.0l four-cylinder mill does not sit well with some, even though it is the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine and is backed by an electric motor...
