Volkswagen Caravelle goes plug-in hybrid

The luxury people carrier is now available with a green derivative but it’s not on sale in SA

08 November 2024 - 08:53
by Motor News Reporter
The new VW Multivan and California people movers now get hybrid power. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced the new Multivan and California eHybrid 4Motion plug-in-hybrid derivatives.

The Multivan is what SA knows as the Caravelle and the California is the leisure camper van that’s sold with beds and a pop-up roof. 

The new plug-in-hybrid models are for owners who want the best of both electric and conventional worlds, using a new power train system that blends a new, 130kW four-cylinder 1.5l TSI petrol turbo engine with twin electric motors situated on the front and rear axles and a new 19.7kWh lithium-ion battery.

Total system output is 180kW and 350Nm and the electric range is up to 95km for the Multivan and 91km for the California at speeds up to 130km/h. In hybrid mode, top speed is 200km/h, while charging takes place on 11kW AC charging points that can be fitted in homes, or it can be replenished at a 50kW DC rapid charging station.

The electric drive motor is integrated with a direct-shift gearbox (DSG) that was specially developed to work with a plug-in hybrid system and power distribution of the 4Motion is variable, with up to 100% of the drive force directed to the front or rear axle in response to surface conditions or drive mode selected. 

The hybrid system consists of a 1.5l four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Electric stationary air conditioning is a new perk in both new models. It can cool, ventilate and heat the minibuses and energy is supplied either by the battery or by shore power during charging. It’s activated on the infotainment system or using the smartphone app. 

Volkswagen SA says it’s still investigating the viability of introducing the new plug-in-hybrids locally with no confirmed decision.

 

