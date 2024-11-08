Rotary power makes a comeback in the new Mazda sports car
Mazda’s Iconic SP concept combines electric and rotary power and may become the next MX-5
08 November 2024 - 11:35
Rotary power is about to make a comeback in the motoring world.
A year after unveiling the Iconic SP as a hybrid rotary-powered concept sports car at the 2023 Tokyo motor show, Mazda has confirmed the car will go into production. While the name is not confirmed, it is possible the car could become the new, fifth-generation MX-5...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.