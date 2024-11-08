The high-performance sports wagon was number 74 of only 660 units produced globally.
One-for-SA Audi RS6 Avant GT fetches R4.5m on auction
The high-performance car is number 74 of only 660 units produced globally — a true collector’s item for the unnamed local buyer
The single Audi RS 6 Avant GT allocated to SA was auctioned for R4.5m in Cape Town on Thursday after a hotly contested round of bidding.
The high-performance sports wagon was number 74 of only 660 units produced globally, making it a true collector’s item for the unnamed local buyer.
The RS6 Avant GT is the final pure internal-combustion RS6 and the pinnacle of the model series. Built to celebrate 40 years of Audi Sport, the car has exclusive details including a pass-through roof edge spoiler, redefined diffuser, carbon bonnet and fenders and 22-inch white-painted alloy wheels in a distinctive design.
The interior features bucket seats, a fresh heritage-inspired colour combination, and the individual number of the vehicle in the centre console.
Lightweight adjustable coilover suspension unique to the RS6 Avant GT and a reworked quattro sport differential on the rear axle sharpen the driving experience. The twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 engine delivers 463kW of power and 850Nm of torque, for a claimed 3.3 second 0-100km/h sprint.
The SA model is painted in Arkona White combined with the traditional colours of Audi Sport: black, grey and red.
“The final edition RS 6 Avant GT represents the culmination of over two decades of passion, precision and performance, signifying the end of an iconic era in the Audi line-up,” Audi SA head Sascha Sauer said.
“It is an iconic vehicle that embodies the soul of Audi. It showcases meticulous craftsmanship and a design inspired by the legendary 1989 Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car.”
Audi will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of mathematics and physical science education among SA youth, particularly in township schools and rural areas to enable them to pursue STEM-related careers.
