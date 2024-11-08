Life / Motoring

Bentley’s first EV is a luxury SUV earmarked for a 2026 debut

The new model slots in below the Bentayga and is also available as a plug-in-hybrid

08 November 2024 - 13:31
by Motor News Reporter
The new SUV model will be available in as a plug-in-hybrid and full electric vehicle when it's revealed in 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new SUV model will be available in as a plug-in-hybrid and full electric vehicle when it's revealed in 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bentley Motors has confirmed that its first full-electric car will debut in 2026 as a luxury urban SUV, marking a new milestone for the 105-year old British brand.

The Urban SUV will is likely to be smaller than the Bentayga. This model, the second SUV offering from the brand, will also be available as a plug-in-hybrid derivative. The Continental GT and Flying Spur models are already exclusively available with a V8 hybrid drivetrain.

Bentley says that over the next decade the product and investment offensive is of building only fully electric cars from 2035 onwards as part of its Beyond100+ strategy.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Four years almost to the day that Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow.”

“Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035.”      

Mercedes-AMG to build new, all-electric performance SUV

Fast new off-roader uses the company’s new AMG.EA platform with powerful axial-flux motors in the wheels
Life
5 hours ago

Michael Schumacher’s 2006 season F1 car to be auctioned

The V8 powered Ferrari 248 marked the end of the outfit’s dominant era in Formula 1
Life
1 day ago

Volkswagen Caravelle goes plug-in hybrid

The luxury people carrier is now available with a green derivative but it's not on sale in SA
Life
5 hours ago
