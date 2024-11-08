The new SUV model will be available in as a plug-in-hybrid and full electric vehicle when it's revealed in 2026.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Bentley Motors has confirmed that its first full-electric car will debut in 2026 as a luxury urban SUV, marking a new milestone for the 105-year old British brand.
The Urban SUV will is likely to be smaller than the Bentayga. This model, the second SUV offering from the brand, will also be available as a plug-in-hybrid derivative. The Continental GT and Flying Spur models are already exclusively available with a V8 hybrid drivetrain.
Bentley says that over the next decade the product and investment offensive is of building only fully electric cars from 2035 onwards as part of its Beyond100+ strategy.
Frank-Steffen Walliser, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Four years almost to the day that Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow.”
“Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035.”
NEW MODELS
Bentley’s first EV is a luxury SUV earmarked for a 2026 debut
The new model slots in below the Bentayga and is also available as a plug-in-hybrid
Bentley Motors has confirmed that its first full-electric car will debut in 2026 as a luxury urban SUV, marking a new milestone for the 105-year old British brand.
The Urban SUV will is likely to be smaller than the Bentayga. This model, the second SUV offering from the brand, will also be available as a plug-in-hybrid derivative. The Continental GT and Flying Spur models are already exclusively available with a V8 hybrid drivetrain.
Bentley says that over the next decade the product and investment offensive is of building only fully electric cars from 2035 onwards as part of its Beyond100+ strategy.
Frank-Steffen Walliser, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Four years almost to the day that Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow.”
“Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035.”
Mercedes-AMG to build new, all-electric performance SUV
Michael Schumacher’s 2006 season F1 car to be auctioned
Volkswagen Caravelle goes plug-in hybrid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
One-for-SA Audi RS6 Avant GT fetches R4.5m on auction
Rotary power makes a comeback in the new Mazda sports car
Rare classic sports cars to be auctioned in Joburg this weekend
Mercedes-AMG to build new, all-electric performance SUV
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.