International News
Michael Schumacher’s 2006 season F1 car to be auctioned
The V8 powered Ferrari 248 marked the end of the outfit’s dominant era in Formula 1
07 November 2024 - 13:32
Another Michael Schumacher Ferrari Formula 1 racer is going on sale. The 2006 Ferrari 248 Formula 1 racer will be auctioned via RM Sotheby’s Sealed bids on November 19.
The auction house says it is among the most successful Schumacher machines in existence, having taken five grand prix victories and eight podiums in total. It’s the car that marked the bookend of Ferrari’s most dominant era in Formula 1 in which Schumacher fought his final campaign with Ferrari, fighting some of the toughest dog fights in his career against the hungry and youthful Fernando Alonso...
