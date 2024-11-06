MOVIE CARS
Now you can buy your own Batmobile — for R52.8m
The car is driveable but not street-legal, so you will have to park it in your bat cave or drive it on closed circuits
06 November 2024 - 12:24
Fans of Batman can now buy a driveable replica of the Tumbler Batmobile, the tactical vehicle featured in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy from 2005-2012, starring Christian Bale.
The Batmobile is one of the most iconic cars in Hollywood history and the Tumbler is being made in an ultra-exclusive run of 10 left-hand-drive units, to commemorate the Batman character turning 85 this year. The car is driveable but not street-legal, so owners wishing to channel their inner superhero will have to park it in their bat cave or drive it on closed circuits...
