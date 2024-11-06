GAC Motor launches industry-first lifetime engine warranty in SA

GAC Motor now offers a lifetime engine warranty on its vehicles, a first for SA.
GAC Motor is one of the newest Chinese automotive brands to come to SA and it recently launched its first two SUVs — the GS3 Emzoon compact SUV and the midsized Emkoo.
The vehicles were initially offered with a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan, but in a first for SA GAC Motor has now added a lifetime engine warranty to the deal. It applies to every customer who purchased a GAC car in 2024 and onward.
The offer is valid for the vehicle’s first owner and requires a traceable service history recorded at authorised GAC Motor service centres.
GAC Motor is imported by Salvador Caetano Auto, an international automotive group present in 44 countries, and the local company is headed by Leslie Ramsoomar, former MD of Stellantis SA.
GAC is sold through 20 dealerships countrywide with plans to set up more locations.
Chinese brands have recently made significant inroads into SA’s new-vehicle market, partly with the aid of industry-shifting aftermarket support plans such as the 10-year/1-million km engine warranties offered by the likes of Chery, Jetour and Omoda.
Typically, car and engine warranties range between five and seven years and up to 200,000km.
