LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: New hi-tech Ford Mustang retains old-school driver appeal
The blue oval’s iconic pony car retains its raw and racy character as it moves into the digital age
06 November 2024 - 12:10
The large bonnet flexes in the wind as the long Karoo road spools into the distant horizon. There’s no other car in sight and life is good. The V8 roars like a Nascar and the fat tyres whoosh loudly on the tarmac.
I’m at the wheel of the new seventh-generation Ford Mustang, which has landed in SA as a marriage of tradition and technology. The latest iteration arrives in Mustang’s 60th anniversary year, and more than 10-million units have been sold since the pony car made its debut at the New York World’s Fair in April 1964...
