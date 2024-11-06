BMW launches R1m superbike to celebrate winning WSBK title

Razgatlıoğlu with the WSBK Champion Edition 2024 that commemorates his title victory.
Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW's Motorrad motorcycle division has released a commemorative superbike celebrating the brand’s victory in this year’s World Superbike (WSBK) championship.
The BMW M RR WSBK Champions Edition 2024 is a replica of the bike used by Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu to win this year’s title. It is released in Germany in a limited edition of 54 units priced at €54,000 (R1.02m).
With 18 victories and 27 podium finishes, “El Turco” was the dominant rider of the 2024 season and secured his second title after winning the championship in 2021. The 28-year-old also secured six pole positions and 13 fastest race laps.
With a total of 57 victories, he now ranks fourth in the all-time best list.
The basis for the special edition is the M 1000 RRM Competition which includes M Motorsport paintwork and the maintenance-friendly DLC-coated M Endurance chain which has an industrial diamond coating to reduce friction. It also has an M Carbon package with many components made from visible carbon and coated with clear lacquer.
The WSBK Champion Edition 2024 gets additional carbon components and is decked out in the livery of BMW’s factory racing machines. It features a special graphic commemorating the world championship title on the M Carbon tank cover and is personally signed by Razgatlıoğlu. Buyers receive a voucher for a matching Akrapovič Evolution Line titanium exhaust system and a meet & greet with Razgatlıoğlu in person.
All 54 units are numbered from 01/54 to 54/54 with number 1 going to the world champion himself and number 54 to remain with BMW Motorrad, which will display it at the BMW Museum in Munich.
