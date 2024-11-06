Life / Motoring

BIKING

BMW launches R1m superbike to celebrate winning WSBK title

BMW M RR WSBK Champions Edition 2024 is a replica of the bike used by Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

06 November 2024 - 15:19
by Denis Droppa
Razgatlıoğlu with the WSBK Champion Edition 2024 that commemorates his title victory. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW's Motorrad motorcycle division has released a commemorative superbike celebrating the brand’s victory in this year’s World Superbike (WSBK) championship.

The BMW M RR WSBK Champions Edition 2024 is a replica of the bike used by Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu to win this year’s title. It is released in Germany in a limited edition of 54 units priced at €54,000 (R1.02m).

With 18 victories and 27 podium finishes, “El Turco” was the dominant rider of the 2024 season and secured his second title after winning the championship in 2021. The 28-year-old also secured six pole positions and 13 fastest race laps.

With a total of 57 victories, he now ranks fourth in the all-time best list. 

The basis for the special edition is the M 1000 RRM Competition which includes M Motorsport paintwork and the maintenance-friendly DLC-coated M Endurance chain which has an industrial diamond coating to reduce friction. It also has an M Carbon package with many components made from visible carbon and coated with clear lacquer.

The WSBK Champion Edition 2024 gets additional carbon components and is decked out in the livery of BMW’s factory racing machines. It features a special graphic commemorating the world championship title on the M Carbon tank cover and is personally signed by Razgatlıoğlu. Buyers receive a voucher for a matching Akrapovič Evolution Line titanium exhaust system and a meet & greet with Razgatlıoğlu in person.

All 54 units are numbered from 01/54 to 54/54 with number 1 going to the world champion himself and number 54 to remain with BMW Motorrad, which will display it at the BMW Museum in Munich.

 

REVIEW | Faster and lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains an all-purpose champion

A 12kg weight loss and new chassis improve the icon’s ride and handling
Life
3 months ago

Triumph Street Triple gains naked aggression for 2023

The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes
Life
2 years ago

REVIEW: Honda CB 500X offers all-terrain biking at a keen price

At R122,399 these wheels offer a big saving over more powerful adventure tourers
Life
9 months ago
