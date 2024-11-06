Bid to make school trips safer for Gauteng pupils

The Discovery Safe Journeys to School programme has more than 750 drivers transporting over 22,300 schoolchildren daily in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Discovery Safe Journeys to School programme, launched in 2013 in the Western Cape to provide safer school commutes for thousands of children, has expanded to Gauteng.
The programme now has more than 750 drivers transporting about 22,300 schoolchildren daily in the two provinces.
A partnership between Discovery Fund and Afrika Tikkun, the expanded programme covers areas in Johannesburg including Orange Farm, Alexandra and Diepsloot, where the need for safer school transport is high.
Discovery said SA has one of the world’s highest road-death rates, with more than 10% of victims being children younger than 14, underlining the urgent need for safer transport solutions for pupils. .
“With its successful track record in the Western Cape, the expansion of DSJTS into Gauteng since September 2023 marks a significant milestone. The expansion into Gauteng allows us to reach more children who need safe, dependable transport,” said Andronica Mabuya, Discovery’s corporate social investment head, at the launch in Joburg this week.
The event was attended by 11 top-performing drivers for the pilot programme in Gauteng, who were awarded prizes for excellent driving behaviour, compliance with passenger transport regulations and the completion of first aid and defensive driving courses.
The programme has maintained an impeccable safety record, with no fatalities or major accidents among participating drivers since its inception, said Onyi Nwaneri, group CEO of Afrika Tikkun.
Drivers are monitored by telematics technology in vehicles, which tracks driving behaviour and provides them with the tools to improve, said Discovery.
“Our telematics data shows the dedication of drivers on the programme to adopt good driving behaviour and the effectiveness of our technology in changing that driving behaviour, thus creating safer school journeys,” said Robert Attwell, CEO of Discovery Insure.
The programme collaborates with organisations such as C-Track for vehicle tracking and other accredited service providers who offer first-aid training, defensive driving courses, health check, and eye tests.
An Impact Alert service enhances safety by automatically detecting when the vehicle is in a collision and reporting it to a control centre.
Bid to make school trips safer for Gauteng pupils
Discovery Fund and Afrika Tikkun join hands to expand Safe Journeys school transport system
The Discovery Safe Journeys to School programme, launched in 2013 in the Western Cape to provide safer school commutes for thousands of children, has expanded to Gauteng.
The programme now has more than 750 drivers transporting about 22,300 schoolchildren daily in the two provinces.
A partnership between Discovery Fund and Afrika Tikkun, the expanded programme covers areas in Johannesburg including Orange Farm, Alexandra and Diepsloot, where the need for safer school transport is high.
Discovery said SA has one of the world’s highest road-death rates, with more than 10% of victims being children younger than 14, underlining the urgent need for safer transport solutions for pupils. .
“With its successful track record in the Western Cape, the expansion of DSJTS into Gauteng since September 2023 marks a significant milestone. The expansion into Gauteng allows us to reach more children who need safe, dependable transport,” said Andronica Mabuya, Discovery’s corporate social investment head, at the launch in Joburg this week.
The event was attended by 11 top-performing drivers for the pilot programme in Gauteng, who were awarded prizes for excellent driving behaviour, compliance with passenger transport regulations and the completion of first aid and defensive driving courses.
The programme has maintained an impeccable safety record, with no fatalities or major accidents among participating drivers since its inception, said Onyi Nwaneri, group CEO of Afrika Tikkun.
Drivers are monitored by telematics technology in vehicles, which tracks driving behaviour and provides them with the tools to improve, said Discovery.
“Our telematics data shows the dedication of drivers on the programme to adopt good driving behaviour and the effectiveness of our technology in changing that driving behaviour, thus creating safer school journeys,” said Robert Attwell, CEO of Discovery Insure.
The programme collaborates with organisations such as C-Track for vehicle tracking and other accredited service providers who offer first-aid training, defensive driving courses, health check, and eye tests.
An Impact Alert service enhances safety by automatically detecting when the vehicle is in a collision and reporting it to a control centre.
Volvo Trucks launches two systems to protect cyclists and pedestrians
Kredo Mobility will help fight vehicle fraud in SA
Price increases drive buyers to used cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BMW upbeat over Trump win as EU car stocks plunge
BMW launches R1m superbike to celebrate winning WSBK title
Now you can buy your own Batmobile — for R52.8m
GAC Motor launches industry-first lifetime engine warranty in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.