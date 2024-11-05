DRIVING IMPRESSION
REVIEW: Jimny five-door versus the concrete jungle
We test the off road champion’s usefulness as an urban family car
A year ago, the five-door Suzuki Jimny was launched in SA as a more practical alternative to the three-door version, which remains on sale. Retaining the charismatically boxy styling that has helped make the Jimny something of a cult car, the larger new model is a full 34cm longer, has two extra doors to provide easier access to the rear seat, and adds a R30,000 price premium.
After spending much of the time driving off road in the new five-door Jimny at its media launch a year ago, we wanted to see how the little SUV fares as an urban commuter and whether it makes the grade as a reasonably practical family car...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.