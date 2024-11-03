Chery Tiggo Cross arrives with more polish and higher price

Chery has launched the Tiggo Cross into the SA market and hopes to continue the good sales run of the Tiggo 4 Pro. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The new Chery Tiggo Cross has gone on sale in SA to fill the gap between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro.
The new car launches in Comfort and Elite specifications and at 4,318mm in length it is the same size as the Tiggo 4 Pro, which is the company’s best seller and will continue in the local range as a more affordable option. Overseas, the Tiggo Cross replaces the Tiggo 4 Pro.
The Chery Tiggo Cross has a diamond-patterned grille and slim LED headlights supported by large, vertical LED DRLs. The rear has a full-width light cluster. New shape alloys are included with the Comfort model perched on 17s and the Elite on 18-inchers.
There are also big changes in the cabin compared to the Tiggo 4 Pro. It’s a new dashboard design and, given its Chinese roots, it’s feature-rich in digital wares, including the a digital pane for the climate control system while the infotainment and driver’s instrument cluster are merged for a 20.50-inch widescreen effect.
The interior is tidied up with a new infotainment screen and a new design dashboard. Picture: SUPPLIED
Wireless charging, two USB ports in front and one at the back, a six-speaker system, voice assistant, rear view camera, two zone air conditioning, keyless entry and multifunction steering wheel are some of the available features.
Occupants are protected by up to seven airbags, depending on model.
Power comes from a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 108kW and 230Nm, the same power as the Tiggo 4 Pro but up 20Nm in torque. It’s paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the rear wheels only.
Driving assistance and safety systems include traction control, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam control and a 360 degree camera are available in the Elite specification exclusively.
The initial drive impression is of a polished and comfortable quality, with outside noises well muted. The new Tiggo Cross feels nippy in urban settings but seemingly there are still issues in some technical departments. The throttle feels peaky on take-off and the brake modulation too sharp in urban situations.
At speed it felt poised and confident in the bends, though the 8.8km/l average consumed wasn’t too great. This is fuel consumption you’d expect from bigger cars and SUVs.
The neater styling is thanks to new style alloy wheels and a redesigned bumper and rear light cluster. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The first drive impression is a mixed bag. It’s an upgrade from the Tiggo 4 Pro but at R399,900 for the Comfort model and R449,900 for the Elite, it is more expensive than the Tiggo 4 Pro, which retails between R279,900 and R415,900.
The new Chery Tiggo Cross is sold with a 10-year/1-million kilometre warranty for the engine and five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty.
