The system can warn the driver and if necessary actively brake the truck to avoid a collision with cyclists.
Volvo Trucks has introduced two safety systems focusing on protecting pedestrians and cyclists on the road.
The Swedish firm’s “active side collision avoidance support” uses radar sensors to detect approaching cyclists, upon which the system can warn the driver and if necessary actively brake the truck to avoid a collision with cyclists when turning the truck towards the passenger side.
Trucks are involved in 15% of fatal road accidents, and city traffic can be challenging even for the most experienced truck driver, says Anna Wrige Berling, traffic & product safety director at Volvo Trucks.
“We are constantly working to improve our trucks’ safety performance to protect both the driver and other road users. This safety system, aimed at protecting cyclists in the city environment, represents one of our latest innovations which will take us one step closer to our long-term vision of zero accidents involving Volvo trucks.”
The active side collision avoidance system will be available for customers to order from November 2024 in the Volvo FH range, FM and FMX models in all markets globally.
The second system is “collision warning with emergency brake”. This system uses camera and radar sensors to monitor the traffic ahead of the truck and has been continuously updated since being introduced in 2012. With the latest improvements, the system can detect, warn and brake not only for other vehicles but also for pedestrians and cyclists.
It has been certified to meet the new tougher European legislation for advanced emergency brake systems that doesn’t come into force until 2028.
The autobrake system is standard equipment in Europe on all FH series, FM and FMX trucks as from 2025 and available as an option globally.
Volvo Trucks launches two systems to protect cyclists and pedestrians
'Active side collision avoidance' uses radar to detect cyclists and 'collision warning' uses cameras and radar to look ahead
