First Drive
Updated Mercedes-Benz V-Class goes on sale in SA
The S-Class of MPVs is more eye-catching with improved luxury and safety equipment
31 October 2024 - 11:02
The updated, third-generation Mercedes-Benz V-Class has hit the SA market. Mercedes-Benz Vans SA says data has shown that local customers were drawn to the flagship model, thus it was going on sale in V300d Exclusive guise only.
The newness of the model that first launched 28 years ago kicks off with a snout with a new style grille and housing adaptive multi beam headlights framed by gloss black surfacing and a thin LED light band as a separator...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.