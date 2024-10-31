Toyota and NTT will use AI in bid to achieve zero traffic accidents

Toyota Motor and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT)said on Thursday they expect to invest a total of ¥500bn (R57.8bn) by 2030 into an infrastructure and software platform using artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce traffic accidents.
The carmaker and the Tokyo-headquartered telecom firm said they planned to develop a mobility AI platform that uses large amounts of data to support driving assist technology.
The firms plan to have a working system ready by 2028 and provide it to other carmakers, aiming for widespread adoption from 2030 onwards.
Toyota is developing Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) with safety and security as the top priority. Alongside the evolution of SDV, it would become more important to build infrastructure such as a high-speed, high-quality communication infrastructure, an AI infrastructure that could collect and intelligently process vast amounts of information, and a computing infrastructure, said Toyota.
“The aim is to connect people, mobility, and infrastructure to realise a safe, secure and sustainable mobility society with no traffic accidents,” a Toyota spokesperson said.
“The Mobility AI Platform aims to standardise the mobility field, and we envision that it will be used not only by the two companies, but also by a wide range of industry, government, and academic partners who share the goal of realising a society with zero traffic accidents.”
With Reuters
