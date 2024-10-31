Life / Motoring

Subaru opens new dealerships in Cape Town and Windhoek

Bellville dealership begins operations in Cape Town as new service centre opens in Windhoek

31 October 2024 - 21:30
by Motoring Staff
Subaru Southern Africa announced two new additions to its dealer network, set to open on November 1. Picture: SUPPLIED
Subaru Southern Africa announced two new additions to its dealer network, set to open on November 1.

Subaru Bellville will begin operations in Cape Town, providing a central location for Subaru sales, service and parts in the northern suburbs.

The dealership, near the Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, will replace the Subaru Plumstead branch, which is closing at the end of October.

In Namibia, Subaru will open a new service centre in Windhoek, enhancing support for Subaru owners in SA and nearby countries.

For more information, click here.

