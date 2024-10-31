JSE sees biggest one-day drop in more than a month
Subaru Southern Africa announced two new additions to its dealer network, set to open on November 1.
Subaru Bellville will begin operations in Cape Town, providing a central location for Subaru sales, service and parts in the northern suburbs.
The dealership, near the Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, will replace the Subaru Plumstead branch, which is closing at the end of October.
In Namibia, Subaru will open a new service centre in Windhoek, enhancing support for Subaru owners in SA and nearby countries.
Subaru opens new dealerships in Cape Town and Windhoek
