REVIEW: Plug-in hybrid Lexus NX lets the affluent save on running costs

The car sips as little as 1.3l /100km if you keep the battery charged, says Lexus. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Hybrid cars are growing in popularity as a cost-effective and less stressful way to adopt greener motoring, without the long charging times and range anxiety of pure electric vehicles (EVs).
The problem is that regular petrol-electric cars like the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, which recharge their batteries as they drive, don’t offer much of an advantage, if any, over a diesel car if fuel saving is the primary goal.
That’s where plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) like the Lexus NX 450h+ come in, as they offer longer electric-only ranges and can be a lot more frugal.
The Lexus pairs a four-cylinder 2.5l petrol engine with a 134kW front electric motor, a 40kW rear electric motor, hybrid transaxle and a lithium-ion battery with 18.1 kWh capacity.
Fully charged, the vehicle has an electric range of up to 76km, which could cost its owner zero in petrol bills if that falls within their commuting range, or they charge the car at work.
The Lexus can only do AC charging, not the faster DC type, and using the supplied cable it takes about four hours to juice up at a public fast-charger or 2.5 hours using an optional 32A cable. It takes about eight hours to juice up on a 230V socket, so you can charge it overnight at home.
I didn’t get to experience the car’s full electric range when test driving it on a visit to Cape Town recently, as the test unit I collected at the airport had a partially drained battery and my hotel didn’t have anywhere to charge the vehicle. Over the next few days I relied on the car’s self-charging function and drove it in hybrid mode, averaging 7.8l/100km.
That’s no better than you’ll get from a diesel SUV of similar power, but I didn’t have the benefit of plugging in the vehicle like a regular owner would. A PHEV only really hits its fuel-saving stride when you charge it via a plug, as driving it in hybrid mode is not enough to keep the battery charged.
Bottom line is that, had I charged the vehicle overnight and set out every day with a full battery, the astonishingly low claimed fuel consumption of 1.3l/100km seemed potentially feasible.
The fuel consumption you achieve also depends on which of the four driving modes is selected for the plug-in hybrid electric system.
Aside from being the most economical model in the NX midsized luxury SUV line up, the 450h+ is also the most powerful. It has plenty of voema in whichever driving mode it’s in, as attested to by its useful 200km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 6.3 seconds.
A light touch of the electrically assisted door handles gains entry into a plush cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
It is a refined drive for the most part and the car has good sound deadening, though the continuously variable transmission leads to some typical droning when the car is in petrol mode.
The Lexus NX 450h+ has plenty to offer in terms of comfort. A light touch of the electrically assisted door handles gains entry into a plush cabin with a classy ambience and an extensive list of luxuries.
A customisable digital instrument cluster, head-up display, a 14" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) connectivity, navigation, ambient lighting, electric front seats, a heated steering wheel, intelligent park assist, wireless smartphone charging and a moonroof are part of the standard fare.
An annoying feature was a camera view of the car’s immediate surroundings that popped up on the infotainment screen every time the car slowed to a stop. To use other features of the infotainment system, you had to jab an icon to switch off the intersection view.
At 4,660mm long the NX has roomy cabin that takes four adults comfortably or five at a push. The 520l boot takes a decent stack of luggage but there is no spare wheel.
It is a refined drive, though the continuously variable transmission leads to some droning when the car is in petrol mode. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The car has adaptive variable suspension that optimises ride comfort and on various road surfaces. The ride felt pleasantly plush on both tar and gravel, and despite its elevated 195mm ride height the NX cornered with car-like agility. The all-wheel drive system splits power between the front and rear axles to provide optimal grip in various driving conditions.
With its F Sport line styling package the NX 450h+ is smartly dolled up with a striking black grille and gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, the sporting mood is set by dark graphite aluminium pedals and sport seats available in dual tone leather.
At a price of R1,336,200 including a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan, the plug-in hybrid Lexus NX provides a luxurious SUV option for affluent consumers looking to save on running costs.
REVIEW: Plug-in hybrid Lexus NX lets the affluent save on running costs
Aside from being the most economical model in the NX midsized luxury SUV line up, the 450h+ is also the most powerful
