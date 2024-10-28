Life / Motoring

Juan Hanekom announced as director of Sambra

The new incumbent has industry experience in management and consulting

28 October 2024 - 18:37
by Motor News Reporter
Juan Hanekom. Picture: SUPPLIED
Juan Hanekom has been appointed as the new national director of the SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), effective from October 21.

Hanekom has extensive experience in the IT sector, management and consulting across three companies in the automotive motoring industry.

His expertise as a consultant and ERP solutions architect has positioned him as a trusted adviser for operational improvements and strategic development within the industry. More recently, he served on both the regional and national executive committees. 

Hanekom joins Sambra, it says, at a critical time when the organisation’s national executive committee is striving to maintain collaborative business partnerships to manage industry critical issues.

He brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record within the motor industry, making him an ideal leader to drive Sambra’s vision of building a more sustainable and collaborative future for the sector.

Sambra is the Motorbody Repairers' Association. Picture: TIMESLIVE
Sambra national chair Dev Moodley says: “As we look towards the future, Hanekom’s appointment marks an important step in fostering stronger relationships and working towards mutually beneficial reforms across the motor body repair sector.

“Under his guidance, Sambra is committed to forging closer ties with its valued business partners, and ensuring that open, transparent communication is maintained.

“We believe that now, more than ever, is a time for rebuilding and strengthening the relationships that support the long-term sustainability of the sector.”

