SA car industry going through one of its biggest disruptions, says Toyota CEO

A number of industry insiders, including various car brand CEOs, have sounded alarm bells over looming problems for the SA automotive industry.
Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, the country’s top-selling brand, is on a quest to get a clearer picture of the danger SA is heading towards.
The Gqeberha-born and raised Kirby says: “We are in a serious transition, and we could argue that we are going through one of the biggest disruptions that the sector is going through, both because of what’s happening globally and in SA.
“The transition means the decisions we take over the next three to four years are going to affect what the future manufacturing footprint looks like in SA, its economic value, jobs, skills creation and the profile of vehicles sold,” he says.
Expanding further on the risks, he says the industry needs to look at where vehicles will be sourced from, and the mix of imports versus locally produced vehicles.
With European markets, especially the UK where Toyota SA exports the Hilux, having implemented policies to slowly phase out non-zero emission vehicles, SA manufacturers are under pressure unless local assemblers are able to also start producing zero-emissions vehicles.
A Corolla Cross leaves the production line at Toyota's Prospecton factory.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The new energy vehicle (NEV) white paper released by the government in December sets out policy goals to support the transition to cleaner cars, and offers incentives for the local production of battery-powered and hydrogen electric vehicles (EVs) in which car manufacturers can claim 150% of investment spending on such vehicles in the first year.
Last week, at the Auto Week conference in Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the white paper would include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and would have subsidies to accelerate consumer uptake of EVs.
Kirby has welcomed the announcement, saying scale is needed to develop the SA market. “It’s difficult to pivot to producing electrified cars when a handful are sold in SA, with no incentive to sell, drive or purchase new energy vehicles.”
He says there are structures that can be put in place that are fiscally neutral and cost-free to accelerate the transition.
The SA automotive master plan from 2018, followed by the Automotive Production Development Programme 2 (APDP2) regulations of 2021, did not accurately forecast the rapid change to NEVs.
“These need to be enhanced with selective changes to accelerate the transition faster.”
Kirby says SA needs to produce more than 1-million cars a year to have the scale to sustain the industry.
“We produce 600,000 vehicles annually, and now we must shift focus towards being more aggressive in establishing SA as a manufacturing base for exports across the continent instead of being reliant on European markets, even though the region has its own challenges.”
He hopes that short-term agreements on tariffs will be reached soon with the department of trade, industry & competition and the African continental free trade areas for SA to start benefiting from the export programme. Slow grow is part of the challenge, and various African countries would need to put in place policies to restrict used-car imports (grey imports) if the region and the automotive value chain are to benefit.
What’s the ultimate ambition, though?
Kirby says the bigger picture should be a win-win for all.
“Not all African countries can manufacture vehicles, but there are countries that can benefit from participating in the value chain, such as component manufacturing instead of importing from Asia.
“As an example, as Toyota SA we export the Hilux to Egypt and Egypt also builds a model it can supply to SA consumers. It’s what regional trade agreements are aiming towards, though still at the early stages,” he says.
Toyota's and other local OEM plants need to shift quickly to manufacturing NEVs if they are to sustain export agreements. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kirby says the APDP programme is a solid foundation. Additional mechanisms are needed, though, such as the SA government partnering with industry umbrella body Naamsa and the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) to collaborate on how to grow the size of the local market.
Kirby adds that existing structural issues such as high import duties and the ad valorem tax — a luxury excise tax that exponentially increases with the price of the vehicle and which has not been updated since 1995 — thwart the efforts.
