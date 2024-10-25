International News
Chery discloses global expansion plans at user summit
The Chinese brand from Wuhu is ramping electrification and entry into various markets
25 October 2024 - 10:49
Chinese brand Chery is on a mission to become a global powerhouse in the areas of automotive manufacturing and digital technology. The company has no less than eight vehicle brands under its umbrella including Jaecoo, Omoda, Exeed, Luxeed, Jetour, Karry and iCar, in a complex mix of exports, domestic cars and badge engineering.
I recently attended the 2024 Chery international user summit in Wuhu, where the company outlined its plans and products to the world media and global dignitaries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.