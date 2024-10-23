REVIEW: Polo Vivo Life is now costlier and posher, but remains sensible

The updated Polo Vivo has a new front bumper and headlamp design.
Previous generations of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo were sensible and popular cars, and always competed at the top of the monthly sales winners. This hasn’t changed in 2024 and the model range raked in 2,407 unit sales in September to occupy the top spot in passenger car sales.
In August, the company rolled out an updated Polo Vivo range. The model on test is the Polo Vivo 1.6 Life Tiptronic, one step below the Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.0TSI GT flagship in the five-model range.
With a R320,200 sticker price our Ascot grey exhibits a move upmarket instead of being the basic start-up car for students and first-time employees, and neither is the R56K cheaper entry model. According to WesBank data, it is the 26-30-year-olds who mostly buy Polo Vivos, accounting for 29% of total sales. Buyers under 25 years, notably students and first-time employees, account for 15% of sales.
Changes to the familiar body include the newly designed 15-inch “Ubomi” alloy, which translates to “life” in isiXhosa. The front end is tweaked with a new bumper design, headlights and active fog lamps that now play the role of daytime driving, and turning lights. Shiny 2D VW logos on the front and back and the Vivo name in chrome are further differentiators.
Anyone stepping out of the old model into this vintage with its mix of analogue and digital wares will be in for a pleasant surprise. Apart from fresh colours and materials there’s now a colourful, touch-operated nine-inch screen in the spacious cabin. VW’s App-Connect links the car with smartphones for interfacing while a multifunctional steering wheel, bluetooth, air manual conditioning and electric windows all-round are part of the amenities.
The new touchscreen infotainment system.
The Polo Vivo GT model is powered by the 1.0l TSI three-cylinder engine, while the majority of the new Vivo range uses the four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been in service since 2010.
The Vivo Life model is available in two variants of this venerable engine; a 63kW and 132Nm 1.4l available in five-speed manual only, and in 1.6l guise with 77kW and 153Nm. It’s the latter motor fitted in the test car and it is mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission.
It’s a refined enough motor that operates quietly with adequate power, becoming slightly strained at higher revs. I found it perfectly acceptable for the application of civil, daily driving and it doesn’t lift the Vivo into a performance machine. What this engine and gearbox combo achieves is something entirely different and welcome.
The automatic transmission is geared for greater low-end torque output, thus allowing for crawl speeds as low as 20km/h in third gear. It reverts to the primary gear after standstill, and using the sequential gear selector function mostly, the Polo Vivo Life returned an average consumption of 5.4l/100km, beating the factory-quoted 6.5l/100km average by quite a margin.
VW also claims 692km to the tank but in real terms during the weeklong test I clocked a 450km trip and the 45l fuel tank was still half full. It’s an extraordinary feat in these times of exorbitant fuel prices.
When it comes to the ride and handling the new Polo Vivo is refined and nippy in town, poised when driven fast, comfy and sure on long journeys. The only misstep in my tester was the lack of a cruise control feature, a cost option available for R2,400. Despite being pricier now, and more upmarket the Polo Vivo still holds up impressively against rivals in many ways, including space and running costs.
The updated Polo Vivo continues to offer practicality and style.
Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, two airbags, front fog lamps and cornering lights, electric windows, App-Connect, air conditioning, touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, tyre pressure sensor, USB-C ports, remote central locking, cloth upholstery, multifunction steering wheel controls.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Three years/45,000km
Price: R320,200
Lease: R7,137 a month
*at 11.50% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Polo Vivo Life 1.6 Tiptronic
WE LIKE: Practicality, modern updates, fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: A little pricey
VERDICT: Remains a functionality champ despite premium price
Road test
REVIEW: Polo Vivo Life is now costlier and posher, but remains sensible
New digital features move it up the class, but family usefulness and frugality remain top points
Tech Specs:
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol
Capacity: 1.6l
Power: 77kW
Torque: 153Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Six-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 188km/h (claimed)
0-100km/h: 12.6 sec (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 6.5l/100km (claimed); 5.4l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 156g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance ***
Economy *****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety ***
Value For Money ***
Overall ****
The competition
Toyota Starlet 1.5 XS auto, 77kW/138Nm — R290,900
Kia Picanto 1.2 EX auto, 62kW/122Nm — R302,995
Fiat 500 1.2 base, 51kW/102Nm — R308,900
Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GLX auto, 77kW/138Nm — R327,900
Hyundai i20 1.4 Executive, 73kW/133Nm — R349,900
Suzuki announces local pricing of new Swift hatchback
Potent Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupés land in SA
Volkswagen unveils new Tayron SUV ahead of Paris reveal
FIRST DRIVE | GAC Emkoo smooth, silent but not perfect
