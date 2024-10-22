Potent Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupés land in SA

Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé variants sport a sleeker silhouette than their predecessors thanks to an aggressively sloped roofline. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fans of Affalterbach muscle will be pleased to know the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé 43 and 63 S E Performance models are on sale in SA.
Compared with their SUV siblings, these four-door coupé variants have a sleeker silhouette with an aggressively sloped roofline. Rear headroom takes a knock as a result but street cred is raised exponentially.
Both models sport an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and a redesigned front apron with a “jet wing” design and large air inlets. Motorsport-derived air curtains enhance airflow when travelling at higher speeds.
As with the SUV, the coupé models boast distinctive rear design elements: the GLC 43 includes a diffuser-style rear apron, while the GLC 63 S has an added diffuser board. The tailpipe trims also differ; the GLC 43 uses round trims and the GLC 63 S has trapezoidal ones.
The GLC Coupé 63 S E Performance romps from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both models have hybridised 2.0lfour-cylinder engines with electric turbochargers, nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmissions and rear-axle steering. The addition of fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive ensures optimal traction in all conditions, while rear-biased torque distribution allows more engaging handling when exploring the limits.
Performance is impressive, with the mild-hybrid GLC Coupé 43 making 310kW and 500Nm, with a brief 10kW boost available from the belt-driven starter generator. It will scorch from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and reach 250km/h.
Those seeking extra muscle can opt for the flagship GLC Coupé 63 S E Performance, which combines the same 2.0lpetrol turbo four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor for outputs of 500kW and 1,020Nm of torque. Expect 0-100km/h to come up in 3.5 seconds and a limited top speed of 275km/h.
Being a plug-in hybrid, theGLC 63 S E Performance can be charged via a charging station, wall box or household socket. Driven sensibly, its 6.1kWh battery pack offers an electric driving range of up to 12km.
The GLC Coupé 43 scorches from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and can reach 250km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both cars are fitted with AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping, which combinessporty driving dynamics with long-distance comfort. Drivers can also toggle between three damping maps: Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Further customisation is possible via the AMG Dynamic Select drive programs. With five modes available in the GLC Coupé 43 and eight in the GLC Coupe 63, each one adjusts the mapping of the stability control, steering characteristics and engine and transmission.
Ample stopping power on both models is provided by an AMG sports brake package. The GLC 43 has 370mm steel ventilated and perforated front discs paired with four-piston calipers, while the rear is served by 360mm rotors with one-piston calipers. The GLC 63 S E Performance is equipped with a high-performance carbon composite brake system with six-piston fixed calipers and 390mm discs on the front axle, and one-piston floating calipers and 370mm rotors at the rear.
The cars come loaded with AMG-branded seats in synthetic leather and microfibre, with optional upgrades to leather and nappa leather upholstery. Additional options include AMG Performance seats. TheAMG Performance steering wheel, standard in both variants, is available in nappa leather or a leather and microfibre combination, and includes gearshift paddles and quick-access buttons for driving modes. The interior also features unique AMG pedals, floor mats and illuminated door sills.
The Mbux infotainment system has been tailored with AMG-specific features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mbux infotainment system has been tailored with AMG-specific features. These include unique instrument cluster displays and a “Supersport” display mode for accessing data on vehicle performance, such as suspension and transmission settings.
The AMG Track Pace, a feature tailored for track driving, is standard on the GLC Coupé 63 S and optional on the GLC Coupé 43. It logs data such as speed and steering angles and provides lap times and sector performance to assist drivers in improving their track skills.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 retails for R1,911,750 while the63 S E Performance is yours for R2,930,000. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
