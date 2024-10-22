Life / Motoring

Hybrids beat petrol car sales in EU for first time

Buyers see them as an affordable compromise between all-combustion and all-electric

22 October 2024 - 15:55
by Alessandro Parodi and Greta Rosen Fondahn
A Renault Captur hybrid car is seen connected to a charging point in France. Picture: REUTERS
Hybrids overtook petrol-powered vehicles in EU new car sales for the first time in September, industry data showed on Tuesday, accounting for 32.8% of the total, data from Europe’s auto industry body showed.

Total car sales in the bloc dropped by 6.1% year on year, falling for two months in a row for the first time since July 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Tuesday, as major markets Germany, France and Italy continued to stagnate.

The sale of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) has increased in the EU in recent months, as buyers see them as an affordable compromise between all-combustion and all-electric.

Fully electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car sales have instead slowed in 2024, in part due to diverging policies on green incentives among European countries, while regulators have imposed hefty tariffs to try to keep out cheap Chinese EVs.

Electrified vehicles — either BEV, PHEV or HEV — sold in the EU accounted for 56.9% of all new passenger car registrations in September, up from 50.3% in the previous year.

SA carmakers call for hybrid-car production incentives

BMW CEO says country needs to take smaller steps towards full EV future
Economy
5 days ago

September sales of battery electric cars rose 9.8% year on year, but year-to-date sales volumes have dropped 5.8%.

Hybrid electric sales were up 12.5% on the year, while those for petrol vehicles dropped 17.9% to a market share of 29.8% in September.

Registrations at Volkswagen rose 0.3%, while they fell by 27.1% at Stellantis and by 1.5% at Renault

“Today’s numbers illustrate that we’re still a long way away from the thriving EV market Europe needs,” ACEA director-general Sigrid de Vries said in the statement.

“This is not the steady and reliable market growth that is needed for a successful green mobility transformation.”

Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault are among European carmakers struggling with weak demand and trying to fend off competition from China.

Earlier in October, EU member states narrowly backed import duties on Chinese-made EVs of up to 45%, meant to counter what Brussels says are unfair subsidies from Beijing to Chinese manufacturers. Beijing denies unfair competition and has threatened countermeasures.

Reuters

Naamsa welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to make EVs cheaper

The president’s comments have led to speculation that ad valorem duties on EVs might be reduced
National
4 days ago

Cheaper Chinese cars have legacy brands worried

Bang for buck is becoming more important than brand loyalty with cash-strapped buyers
Life
5 days ago

These were SA’s best selling cars in another sluggish month

Ever-popular Toyota retained its position as SA’s most in-demand brand in September, selling 10,890 new vehicles
Life
3 weeks ago

SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle

EV sales increased 85.4% last year off a low base as more models were launched at better prices
Life
8 months ago
