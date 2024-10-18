Porsche reveals tweaked 911 GT3

Porsche unveiled its updated 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring models on Friday — a subtle update bringing with it sharper exterior styling, revised suspension and interior tweaks.
Both 911 GT3 models hit the asphalt with a re-contoured front diffuser, refined spoiler lip and modified underbody fins to increase downforce and optimise the air flow. Redesigned Matrix LED headlamps (available on the 911 GT3 with an optional white accent ring) combine all light functions and eliminate the need for additional lights in the front apron.
At the rear of the car you’ll find the diffuser, air inlets and engine lid have all been treated to a redesign, while the spoiler wears new angled sideplates. Filling the wheel arches are new alloy wheels staggered in size and 1.5kg lighter than the ones bolted to the outgoing model, effectively reducing unsprung mass. While the front axle gets 20-inch wheels wrapped with 255/35 rubber, the rear axle boasts 21-inch wheels shod with 315/30 tyres. Porsche also installed a new lightweight 40Ah lithium-ion battery saving another 4kg.
Upgrades less obvious to the naked eye include specially developed, aerodynamically shaped trailing arms with a teardrop profile on the double-wishbone front axle. Porsche says this increases downforce in the wheel arch at high speeds and improves brake cooling.
To ensure the downforce balance between the front/rear axles is maintained even when braking from high speeds, Porsche’s engineers have reduced pitching (anti-dive) by setting the front ball joint of the lower trailing arm lower on the front axle.
The road-biased 911 GT3 Touring model makes its presence felt with the addition of a new “911 GT3 touring” logo on the rear lid grille. It also sports a unique extendable rear spoiler with a tear-off edge — the famed Gurney flap — and an adapted underbody fin design. Inside its cabin you’ll find a high-quality leather interior with a classic sporty ambience and an optional rear-seat system; a feature Touring customers have long been keen on.
The interior of the non-Touring 911 GT3 adopts a two-seater configuration and comes with track-focused features such as a rotary ignition switch. There’s also a new digital instrument panel with a contrasting colour scheme that lets drivers read the tachometer and stopwatch function in a flash.
Options include a roll cage and a new lightweight sports bucket seat with a folding backrest and a seat shell made of CFRP.
A part of the headrest padding can be removed. This improves ergonomics for most drivers when wearing a helmet during circuit use. Customers can specify Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with electric 18-way adjustment.
Porsche has introduced several equipment packages for the new 911 GT3, including the Weissach package, which is available for the first time. This package offers components such as an anti-roll bar, coupling rods and a shear panel on the rear axle made from CFRP.
If desired, the tachometer display can be rotated so that the cut-off speed of 9,000rpm is at the 12 o'clock marking. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Lightweight CFRP is also used for the roof, rear wing sideplates, exterior mirror components and front airblades. The interior features leather and Race-Tex upholstery, with the dashboard covered in antiglare Race-Tex. CFRP door handles and storage nets contribute to a lighter interior design. Optional features include a CFRP roll cage and a set of lightweight forged magnesium wheels, the latter saving a further 9kg.
For the 911 GT3 with Touring package, Porsche offers the Leichtbau package which includes a roof in the exterior colour, CFRP components for the stabiliser, coupling rods, and rear axle shear panel, as well as magnesium wheels and lightweight door panels.
Additionally, the 911 GT3 with a rear wing comes with the option of the Clubsport package, designed for track use, at no extra charge. This package includes a bolted steel roll cage, six-point harness for the driver, and a hand-held fire extinguisher.
Both GT3 variants remain powered by Porsche’s sonorous 4.0l, naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine making 375kW and 470Nm. Capable of revving to 9,000rpm, this unit has been beefed up with revised cylinder heads and more aggressive camshafts plucked from the 911 GT3 RS.
Power is sent to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK transmission; the final drive ratio of each 8% shorter than in the predecessor. This not only aids with in-gear acceleration but also makes the car easier to drive and more planted through swooping, technical corners.
Porsche says a 911 GT3 fitted with the manual box will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 313km/h. Spec the PDK and you’ll zoom from standstill to 100km/h in a snappier 3.4 seconds and top out at 311km/h.
Porsche SA confirmed the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring will be available to order by the end of 2024. Both are priced from R4,709,000 with a five-year/100,000km Drivepan.
