Lamborghini claims historic DTM championship

DTM championship winner Mirko Bortolotti (centre) with second-placed Kelvin van der Linde (left) and third-placed Maro Engel (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Lamborghini has claimed a historic maiden championship title in the German Touring Car Masters (DTM).
Driving a Lamborghini Huracan, Italy’s Mirko Bortolotti finished second in Sunday’s season finale to Huracan driver Luca Englster at Hockenheim, Germany, giving the Italian brand the coveted title for the first time since it entered the Germany-based GT3 championship in 2021.
SA’s Kelvin van der Linde finished 12th in Sunday’s race to clinch second in the championship. Driving an Audi R8, Van der Linde kept the title race open until the last round and went into Hockenheim weekend with a 15-point deficit.
The South African qualified on pole in the rain for Saturday’s race and took a hard-fought victory to regain the lead in the standings. But on a dry track on Sunday, Van der Linde had no chance against the Lamborghinis and finished a half-minute behind Bortolotti.
Germany’s Maro Engel finished third in the title chase in a Mercedes.
"It was a very long season that sapped a lot of energy. We really got everything out of the Audi and only made a few mistakes. Everyone in the team can be proud of this performance, even if in the end it is not the result we had hoped for," said Van der Linde.
In 2011, Van der Linde became the youngest driver to compete in a national SA circuit event at age 14 and also SA’s youngest national champion at the age of 16 in 2012. His international racing career began in 2013 and he was promoted to an Audi factory driver two years later.
Kelvin’s younger brother Sheldon, driving for BMW, finished sixth in the 2024 DTM championship.
The 2025 DTM season begins at Oschersleben, Germany, in April 2025.
