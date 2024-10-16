Ford Transit Custom Sport van gets racing stripes and attitude

The Ford Transit Custom Sport rolls on 17" multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 R17 tyres. Picture: SUPPLIED
The racy new Ford Transit Custom Sport has landed in SA.
Tailored for those who want to add a touch of dynamism to their everyday delivery duties, this newcomer sets itself apart with a unique sports body kit, honeycomb front grille, rear roof spoiler and a set of distinctive 17” multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 R17 tyres.
This is complemented by dual racing stripes that extend from the front bumper over the bonnet, along the full extent of the roof and down the rear twin barn doors. Additionally, there are sport side decals that boldly underline that this no garden-variety delivery van.
Finishing things off in style is a pair of LED headlights with signature LED daytime running lights. Automatic high beam control is standard as are vertical LED tail light clusters.
Dual racing stripes extend from the front bumper over the bonnet, along the full extent of the roof and down the rear twin barn doors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside the capacious cabin you'll find sports trim with blue accent stripes for the seats and a piano black trim surrounding the multifunction display. The driver’s seat incorporates dual armrests and 10-way power adjustment (including lumbar support), while the addition of heated driver and outboard passenger seats makes winter load-lugging missions more bearable.
Other features include dual-zone climate control, dual USB-C charging ports, an inductive charging pad and a 13" touchscreen running Ford’s Sync4 infotainment system (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible). This is complemented by a 12“ instrument cluster with an 8” configurable display.
Under the bonnet of the Transit Custom Sport is an uprated 2.0l turbocharged diesel engine making 125kW and 390Nm of torque. This is 25kW and 30Nm more than what you get in the Transit Custom Base. Sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, customers can look forward to snappier performance. They can also use the unique Sport drive mode that supplements the Transit’s regular Normal, Eco, Slippery and Tow/Haul modes.
A 55l fuel tank is standard, with a 20l tank for the AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid — the latter transforming nitrogen oxide into harmless nitrogen and water, thus reducing the impact of its exhaust emissions.
Spacious cabin features sports trim with blue accent stripes for the seats, and a piano black trim surrounding the multi-function display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Available exclusively in short wheelbase guise, the Transit Custom Sport is 5,050mm long and has a load compartment length measuring 2,602mm up to the soft-touch metal bulkhead and a width of 1,392mm between the wheel arches. With a maximum load volume of 5.8m³, it can carry up to three standard euro pallets with a payload up to 1,023kg. The Transit Custom’s 2,500kg tow rating for a braked trailer is unchanged.
Access to the load compartment is via twin 180º opening barn doors at the rear, as well as soft-close dual sliding side doors with convenient integrated steps. Six load area tie-down loops are provided to secure goods in transit and the load area protection kit with full-height walls and a moulded floor is fitted as standard. Bright LED interior lighting makes working from this vehicle an absolute breeze in lowlight conditions.
Now available at Ford dealerships, the Transit Custom Sport retails for R932,500. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. A six-year/90,000km service plan is available as a cost option.
