Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Ford Transit Custom Sport van gets racing stripes and attitude

It is tailored for those who want to add a touch of dynamism to their delivery duties

18 October 2024 - 17:34
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Ford Transit Custom Sport rolls on 17" multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 R17 tyres. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ford Transit Custom Sport rolls on 17" multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 R17 tyres. Picture: SUPPLIED

The racy new Ford Transit Custom Sport has landed in SA.

Tailored for those who want to add a touch of dynamism to their everyday delivery duties, this newcomer sets itself apart with a unique sports body kit, honeycomb front grille, rear roof spoiler and a set of distinctive 17” multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 R17 tyres.

This is complemented by dual racing stripes that extend from the front bumper over the bonnet, along the full extent of the roof and down the rear twin barn doors. Additionally, there are sport side decals that boldly underline that this no garden-variety delivery van.

Finishing things off in style is a pair of LED headlights with signature LED daytime running lights. Automatic high beam control is standard as are vertical LED tail light clusters.

Dual racing stripes extend from the front bumper over the bonnet, along the full extent of the roof and down the rear twin barn doors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dual racing stripes extend from the front bumper over the bonnet, along the full extent of the roof and down the rear twin barn doors. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inside the capacious cabin you'll find sports trim with blue accent stripes for the seats and a piano black trim surrounding the multifunction display. The driver’s seat incorporates dual armrests and 10-way power adjustment (including lumbar support), while the addition of heated driver and outboard passenger seats makes winter load-lugging missions more bearable.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, dual USB-C charging ports, an inductive charging pad and a 13" touchscreen running Ford’s Sync4 infotainment system (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible). This is complemented by a 12“ instrument cluster with an 8” configurable display.

Under the bonnet of the Transit Custom Sport is an uprated 2.0l turbocharged diesel engine making 125kW and 390Nm of torque. This is 25kW and 30Nm more than what you get in the Transit Custom Base. Sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, customers can look forward to snappier performance. They can also use the unique Sport drive mode that supplements the Transit’s regular Normal, Eco, Slippery and Tow/Haul modes.

A 55l fuel tank is standard, with a 20l tank for the AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid — the latter transforming nitrogen oxide into harmless nitrogen and water, thus reducing the impact of its exhaust emissions.

Spacious cabin features sports trim with blue accent stripes for the seats, and a piano black trim surrounding the multi-function display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spacious cabin features sports trim with blue accent stripes for the seats, and a piano black trim surrounding the multi-function display. Picture: SUPPLIED

Available exclusively in short wheelbase guise, the Transit Custom Sport is 5,050mm long and has a load compartment length measuring 2,602mm up to the soft-touch metal bulkhead and a width of 1,392mm between the wheel arches. With a maximum load volume of 5.8m³, it can carry up to three standard euro pallets with a payload up to 1,023kg. The Transit Custom’s 2,500kg tow rating for a braked trailer is unchanged.

Access to the load compartment is via twin 180º opening barn doors at the rear, as well as soft-close dual sliding side doors with convenient integrated steps. Six load area tie-down loops are provided to secure goods in transit and the load area protection kit with full-height walls and a moulded floor is fitted as standard. Bright LED interior lighting makes working from this vehicle an absolute breeze in lowlight conditions. 

Now available at Ford dealerships, the Transit Custom Sport retails for R932,500. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. A six-year/90,000km service plan is available as a cost option.

New Ford Tourneo enters posh MPV race

The company has made the new model larger, prettier and more sophisticated
Life
1 month ago

Why can’t SA roads handle snow?

Icy conditions affect the Northern Hemisphere much more, but don’t cause the type of road havoc that affected SA on the weekend
Life
3 weeks ago

Chery SA introduces Tiggo 4 Pro panel van

The light workhorse offers a payload of 360kg and 1,500l of storage space
Life
3 weeks ago

All the panel vans that’ll set you back no more than R400,000

With the demise of half-tonne bakkies, here are the most affordable delivery vans available in SA
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ferrari F80 launched at R69m — and all have ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Survey reveals what South Africans think of new ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Streamers may need to borrow from Peak TV’s ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
How you can open international doors for your ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.