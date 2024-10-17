Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Ferrari F80 launched at R69m — and all have already been sold

17 October 2024 - 20:03
by Reuters and Motoring Reporter
The bodyshell of the F80 is fabricated from pre-preg carbon fibre and cured in the autoclave using technology derived from Formula One. Butterfly doors add to the drama. Picture: FERRARI
Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its new limited edition halo car, which incorporates features used by the Italian carmaker in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Formula 1 and has already sold out despite its $3.9m (about R69m) base price tag.

The hybrid butterfly-door F80 is a highlight in Ferrari’s model rollout strategy aimed at keeping its wealthy customers engaged as it prepares to launch its first, and so far secretive, purely electric car at the end of next year.

The F80 “is the car which raises the bar of our range,” chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said during its presentation in the Ferrari hometown of Maranello.

“It’s a car we hope will make history in coming years.”

The front bonnet features a S-Duct consisting of a fixed element connecting the two front wings. Picture: FERRARI
Ferrari’s supercars are top-of-the-range special models that it launches once in a decade and which embody innovative technological features.

The most recent Ferrari supercar was 2013’s LaFerrari, with its open-top LaFerrari Aperta version released in 2016. The first was the GTO, launched 40 years ago.

Just 799 units of the F80 would be produced, and each had already been assigned to a specific client, with total requests at three times the planned output, Galliera said.

The F80 is available with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 and Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres (285/30 front and 345/30 rear). Picture: SUPPLIED
“We’ll have to say no to people who do not expect it from us,” he said. The model will be the most expensive road car offered by Ferrari.

The 1,525kg F80 features a 3.0l turbocharged V6 engine boosted by three electric motors (two on the front axle, one on the rear) for a total output of 895kW. It is also equipped with a motorsports-derived CCM-R Plus brake system, state-of-the-art active suspension and ultralight 3D printed metal parts, including suspension arms. According to Ferrari, the vehicle’s active aero system generates 1,000kg of downforce when travelling at 250km/h.

Inside the cabin the F80’s two seats are longitudinal offset, with the driver’s one slightly ahead of the passenger’s one. This allows for a narrower interior with no penalty in terms of ergonomics and comfort. Ferrari has fitted a unique steering wheel featuring a flattened top and bottom, while a smaller boss is said to improve visibility and feel.

Though new, the F80’s engine is based on the same architecture of that Ferrari uses in World Endurance Championship — where it won the two last editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans — and uses Formula One technologies.

Ferrari said the F80 would accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.15 seconds and 0-200km/h in 5.75 seconds — quicker than the new McLaren W1. It has a top speed of 350km/h. 

Deliveries of the F80 will start in the fourth quarter of 2025 with production expected to run until late 2027, the year of Ferrari’s 80th anniversary.

REVIEW: SF90 XX Stradale is most powerful street-legal Ferrari yet

Denis Droppa test drives Ferrari’s new supercar around Fiorano
Life
11 months ago

McLaren W1 reaches new supercar heights

R45m car is fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road legal McLaren built to date
Life
1 week ago

1960 Ferrari 250 GT California tops R300m at US auction

It’s one of the most expensive classic cars sold at the RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey
Life
1 month ago
