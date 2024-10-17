Ferrari F80 launched at R69m — and all have already been sold

Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its new limited edition halo car, which incorporates features used by the Italian carmaker in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Formula 1 and has already sold out despite its $3.9m (about R69m) base price tag.

The hybrid butterfly-door F80 is a highlight in Ferrari’s model rollout strategy aimed at keeping its wealthy customers engaged as it prepares to launch its first, and so far secretive, purely electric car at the end of next year.

The F80 “is the car which raises the bar of our range,” chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said during its presentation in the Ferrari hometown of Maranello.

“It’s a car we hope will make history in coming years.”