Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition pays homage to 007

The DB12 Goldfinger Edition is inspired by the DB5 used in the 1964 movie. Image: Supplied
To commemorate its 60-year association with James Bond, Aston Martin has launched a special Goldfinger Edition of the DB12 grand tourer.
It is named after the 1964 movie starring Sean Connery in which his Bond character drove a DB5 equipped with machine guns, rear smokescreen delivery system, revolving number plates, bullet-resistant rear shield, tyre slasher, oil-slick delivery system and an ejection seat. It kicked off one of the most famous cinematic partnerships in history.
Crafted by the ultra-luxury marque’s bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin, just 60 DB12 Goldfinger Editions will be released worldwide, paying tribute to a relationship spanning more than half of Aston Martin’s 111-year history.
It has none of the baddie-busting gadgets featured in Goldfinger but the special DB12 incorporates subtle touches including the movie car’s iconic Silver Birch paint colour. It rides on striking 21” multi-spoke wheels in a unique silver colour with a diamond treatment finish complemented by black brake calipers, bespoke gold side strakes and a unique Aston Martin logo in silver with black enamel.
Inside, there are leather Sports Plus seats finished in the classic DB5 fluted style with an intricate Prince of Wales check perforation pattern, in a nod to a classic James Bond suit. The pattern extends to the door inserts, headliner and unique treadplate. A polished sill plaque adorns the Goldfinger 60th anniversary logo.
Further raising the ultra-luxury vibe of the interior are 18k gold plated interior accents on the drive mode rotary dial, the roller controls and the notched gear selector, which is inspired by the golden tracking device used by Bond in the film. Gold metal fibres are weaved into the carbon fibre garnishes around the cabin.
Bond aficionados will notice the “eight of hearts” embroidered on to the drivers’ sun visor, which references the playing card seen in last draw during the Miami pool scene in Goldfinger.
The car is mechanically identical to the standard DB12 launched a year ago to replace the DB11, wielding a 4.0l V8 twin-turbo petrol engine with outputs of 500kW and 800Nm. Powering the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, the grand tourer covers the 100km/h sprint in a claimed 3.6 seconds and reaches a 325km/h top speed.
Each Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition owner will receive a custom car cover and luxury key presentation box, with a Silver Birch Speedform model and a section of the iconic Furka Pass scene in Goldfinger in 35mm film. A 1/60 golden limited edition Aston Martin magazine will also be gifted to the owners. The goodies are presented in a Globe-Trotter attaché case which replicates the car’s design with a Silver Birch body and a Prince of Wales check interior.
Owners can also enjoy a magnum of 2007 vintage Champagne Bollinger, individually numbered, with four exclusive Bollinger 007 glasses.
Aston Martin hasn’t confirmed the price, but the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is expected to sell for about £300,000 (R9.1m) when deliveries start in 2025.
