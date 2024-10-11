Life / Motoring

Toyota returns to F1 as technical partner to American Haas team

Toyota last entered F1 in 2002 but withdrew in 2009 having not won a race

13 October 2024 - 16:49
by Reuters
From left: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda, and Gazoo Racing company President Tomoya Takahashi. Picture: SUPPLIED
The US-owned Haas Formula One team and Toyota announced a multiyear technical partnership on Friday in a move that brings Japan’s biggest carmaker back to grand prix racing for the first time since 2009.

Haas will continue to use Ferrari power units after agreeing in July to a contract extension to the end of 2028.

Haas’s team principal Ayao Komatsu is Japanese, and the team is seventh in the constructors’ world championship with 31 points going into their home US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, October 20.

The partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing, the carmaker’s motorsport division, starts immediately with branding on the VF-24 cars driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen at the Circuit of the Americas.

The partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing starts immediately with branding on the VF-24 cars driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen at the Circuit of the Americas. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Gazoo Racing will become Haas’ official technical partner with both parties sharing expertise, knowledge and resources. Toyota will provide design, technical and manufacturing services.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise, it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides,” Komatsu said.

“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in F1.

“In return we offer a platform for Toyota Gazoo Racing to fully use and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.”

Komatsu thanked Ferrari and their team boss Fred Vasseur for supporting the establishment of the partnership, as well as F1 boss and former Ferrari principal Stefano Domenicali.

Gazoo Racing president Tomoya Takahashi said the partnership also aimed to “cultivate drivers, engineers and mechanics”.

Toyota are active in the world rally championship and endurance racing and have a wind tunnel at their well-equipped headquarters in Cologne, Germany, that F1 championship leaders McLaren used until their own came on stream.

Haas will have an all-new line-up next year of experienced Frenchman Esteban Ocon and British rookie Oliver Bearman, the Ferrari reserve who has raced twice this season as a stand-in at Ferrari and Haas.

In July American squad Haas signed a multi year driving deal with British F1 Oliver Bearman starting 2025. Reuters
Toyota entered F1 with their own team in 2002 but never won a race despite having one of the sport’s biggest budgets. They also provided Williams with engines from 2007 to 2009.

Domestic rivals Honda, which left F1 in 2008 but returned as an engine maker in 2015, partner champions Red Bull. In 2026, they will start a new and exclusive relationship with Aston Martin.

