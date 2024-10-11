Kia launches Sonet LS for budget-conscious buyers

Kia’s compact crossover niche fighter gets a new entry-level Sonet LS option. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kia this week introduced the Sonet LS that’s positioned as the new entry-point into the compact crossover range. It covers the space for a budget buy left by the departure of the Kia Rio range, and expands the Sonet offerings from six to eight derivatives. The range benefited from a recent specification and aesthetic upgrade.
The new Sonet LS entry-model mostly mirrors the LX specification in exterior styling save for bulb DRL’s and 15” steel wheels with wheel covers. The rest of the range from the EX are perched on 16” wheels.
Similarly with interior facilities, it boasts an 8” colour touchscreen with wireless Apple carPlay and Android Auto, black cloth and synthetic leather upholstered seats, air conditioning, front and rear USB charging ports, a reverse camera as standard. The LS loses out on the 60:40 split-folding rear seats for loading more than the range’s 385l cargo capacity rating, though.
It’s powered by the range-wide, naturally-aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 85kW and 144Nm. You have a choice of a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT). Safety and driver assistance includes ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and dual front airbags.
The new entry-model is physically differentiated with stylish plastic wheel covers but has limited loading space. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The discontinuation of the Rio hatchback due to production being moved to left-hand drive configuration only left many Kia customers with a great desire for a spacious, comfortable and well-specified spiritual successor priced under R300,000,” said Paul Turnbull, CEO, Kia SA.
The remainder of the Sonet line-up remains unchanged. All new Kia Sonet are sold standard with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.
Pricing
Kia Sonet 1.5 LS Manual — R299,995
Kia Sonet 1.5 LS CVT — R324,995
