Kia launches Sonet LS for budget-conscious buyers

The model loses out on some functional items but remains sufficiently specified

11 October 2024 - 15:09
Kia’s compact crossover niche fighter gets a new entry-level Sonet LS option. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia this week introduced the Sonet LS that’s positioned as the new entry-point into the compact crossover range. It covers the space for a budget buy left by the departure of the Kia Rio range, and expands the Sonet offerings from six to eight derivatives. The range benefited from a recent specification and aesthetic upgrade. 

The new Sonet LS entry-model mostly mirrors the LX specification in exterior styling save for bulb DRL’s and 15” steel wheels with wheel covers. The rest of the range from the EX are perched on 16” wheels. 

Similarly with interior facilities, it boasts an 8” colour touchscreen with wireless Apple carPlay and Android Auto, black cloth and synthetic leather upholstered seats, air conditioning, front and rear USB charging ports, a reverse camera as standard. The LS loses out on the 60:40 split-folding rear seats for loading more than the range’s 385l cargo capacity rating, though.

It’s powered by the range-wide, naturally-aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 85kW and 144Nm. You have a choice of a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT). Safety and driver assistance includes ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and dual front airbags.

The new entry-model is physically differentiated with stylish plastic wheel covers but has limited loading space. Picture: SUPPLIED

“The discontinuation of the Rio hatchback due to production being moved to left-hand drive configuration only left many Kia customers with a great desire for a spacious, comfortable and well-specified spiritual successor priced under R300,000,” said Paul Turnbull, CEO, Kia SA.

The remainder of the Sonet line-up remains unchanged. All new Kia Sonet are sold standard with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.

Pricing

Kia Sonet 1.5 LS Manual — R299,995

Kia Sonet 1.5 LS CVT — R324,995

Volkswagen unveils new Tayron SUV ahead of Paris reveal

The new model replaces the Tiguan Allspace as VW's seven-seat crossover
1 day ago

Volvo SA sweetens EV deal with free charging

The time-limited offer includes one-year of free public charging and two years' insurance
2 days ago

Hyundai will survive torrid industry times, says CEO

Gideon Jansen van Rensburg reckons some brands aren’t going to make it, given the multiple challenges the automotive industry faces globally
1 week ago
