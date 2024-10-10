Lexus debuts LX 700h hybrid with 2025 upgrades

The Lexus LX 700h in off-road Overtail Edition guise and painted in the Moon Desert hue. Picture: SUPPLIED
Japanese luxury marque and Toyota subsidiary Lexus has announced enhancements to the LX SUV, simultaneously introducing a new LX 700h concept featuring the first-time fitment of the brand’s hybrid drive system in the model since its establishment in 1989.
The LX flagship is based on the Toyota LC300 but tweaked with more premium touches by Lexus “Takumis” — the brand’s master craftspeople.
The company says it developed the new hybrid system and upgraded to the GA-F platform to accommodate the added weight and extended length of the power train resulting from the addition of the motor generator. Newer and more durable rear engine mounts have been added to support the increased power train weight while the 12V auxiliary battery has been relocated from the engine compartment to the side of the rear deck.
The hybrid system comprises a motor generator paired to the 3.5l V6 twin-turbo engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Lexus doesn’t share power outputs yet, but the company says this configuration maintains the full-time 4WD system with a low-range transfer case, ensuring the effective transmission of torque from the engine and motor to the road.
The cabin can be upholstered in single or dual-tone leather. Picture: SUPPLIED
The hybrid control system manages the transition between engine and motor generator-only modes, and it’s the first Lexus system to feature an alternator and a starter as standard components, a departure from previous Lexus hybrid systems.
The new hybrid system also debuts the first-time capability of silent, electric only driving under off-road conditions. Precise throttle control is promised in scenarios such as driving on rocky and dirt paths, and deep snow.
The LX 700h also features a waterproof structure that encases the hybrid main battery located in the rear floor, within a waterproof tray divided into upper and lower sections. The design prevents water ingress during deep water crossings for the model with a fording capability of 700mm, comparable to that of conventional engine LX models. In the unlikely event of a water breach, a sensor positioned inside detects the seepage and alerts the driver through a meter display.
In the event of a hybrid system failure, the starter enables independent engine ignition, while the alternator powers the 12V auxiliary battery, allowing the vehicle to continue driving using only the engine. Features such as the transfer case’s low-range, ride height control and active traction control remain fully operational in emergency driving mode function.
A new digital screen incorporating hybrid and off-road drive graphics is part of 2025 upgrades, including faster wireless charging pads. Picture: SUPPLIED
Range Enhancements & LX Overtail
The latest LX models were launched in SA in 2023, available in five and seven-seater guise, in LX500, LX600 and LX600 VIP derivatives. Lexus says it has further refined the large SUV for 2025 and beyond and introduces the new Overtail series.
Enhancements include better body rigidity for a more linear steering feel, smoother dampening force control, a new 12.3-inch full LCD meter to accommodate hybrid and terrain mode graphics, better seats with massage function and faster wireless charging front and back.
The newly introduced Overtail edition feature exclusive looks, paint choice and equipment dedicated to outdoor lifestyles. These include a black gloss spindle grille and matt grey aluminium wheels, black fog lamps, roof rails, window mouldings, wheel arch mouldings, door handles, outer mirrors, and rear bumper side garnish.
A schematic of the new hybrid system adopted in the Lexus LX 700h. Picture: SUPPLIED
Moon Desert is a paint option exclusive to the Overtail model. It features a solid-like hue enhanced by metallic shading for a three-dimensional quality, and is part of a line-up of six colours available to the model.
Inside, the Overtail gets a monolith colour theme complemented by ash burl black ornamentation. Exclusive off-road equipment includes front and rear differential locks, 265/70R18 all-terrain rubber, another first for the LX series. Lexus says the tyre offerings will vary by region.
Lexus SA confirmed the enhanced LX and Overtail specification will be marketed locally. Projected release is the first quarter of 2025.
International News
Lexus debuts LX 700h hybrid with 2025 upgrades
The uptick in specification also features a new Overtail edition for off-road driving
Japanese luxury marque and Toyota subsidiary Lexus has announced enhancements to the LX SUV, simultaneously introducing a new LX 700h concept featuring the first-time fitment of the brand’s hybrid drive system in the model since its establishment in 1989.
The LX flagship is based on the Toyota LC300 but tweaked with more premium touches by Lexus “Takumis” — the brand’s master craftspeople.
The company says it developed the new hybrid system and upgraded to the GA-F platform to accommodate the added weight and extended length of the power train resulting from the addition of the motor generator. Newer and more durable rear engine mounts have been added to support the increased power train weight while the 12V auxiliary battery has been relocated from the engine compartment to the side of the rear deck.
The hybrid system comprises a motor generator paired to the 3.5l V6 twin-turbo engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Lexus doesn’t share power outputs yet, but the company says this configuration maintains the full-time 4WD system with a low-range transfer case, ensuring the effective transmission of torque from the engine and motor to the road.
The hybrid control system manages the transition between engine and motor generator-only modes, and it’s the first Lexus system to feature an alternator and a starter as standard components, a departure from previous Lexus hybrid systems.
The new hybrid system also debuts the first-time capability of silent, electric only driving under off-road conditions. Precise throttle control is promised in scenarios such as driving on rocky and dirt paths, and deep snow.
The LX 700h also features a waterproof structure that encases the hybrid main battery located in the rear floor, within a waterproof tray divided into upper and lower sections. The design prevents water ingress during deep water crossings for the model with a fording capability of 700mm, comparable to that of conventional engine LX models. In the unlikely event of a water breach, a sensor positioned inside detects the seepage and alerts the driver through a meter display.
In the event of a hybrid system failure, the starter enables independent engine ignition, while the alternator powers the 12V auxiliary battery, allowing the vehicle to continue driving using only the engine. Features such as the transfer case’s low-range, ride height control and active traction control remain fully operational in emergency driving mode function.
Range Enhancements & LX Overtail
The latest LX models were launched in SA in 2023, available in five and seven-seater guise, in LX500, LX600 and LX600 VIP derivatives. Lexus says it has further refined the large SUV for 2025 and beyond and introduces the new Overtail series.
Enhancements include better body rigidity for a more linear steering feel, smoother dampening force control, a new 12.3-inch full LCD meter to accommodate hybrid and terrain mode graphics, better seats with massage function and faster wireless charging front and back.
The newly introduced Overtail edition feature exclusive looks, paint choice and equipment dedicated to outdoor lifestyles. These include a black gloss spindle grille and matt grey aluminium wheels, black fog lamps, roof rails, window mouldings, wheel arch mouldings, door handles, outer mirrors, and rear bumper side garnish.
Moon Desert is a paint option exclusive to the Overtail model. It features a solid-like hue enhanced by metallic shading for a three-dimensional quality, and is part of a line-up of six colours available to the model.
Inside, the Overtail gets a monolith colour theme complemented by ash burl black ornamentation. Exclusive off-road equipment includes front and rear differential locks, 265/70R18 all-terrain rubber, another first for the LX series. Lexus says the tyre offerings will vary by region.
Lexus SA confirmed the enhanced LX and Overtail specification will be marketed locally. Projected release is the first quarter of 2025.
Volkswagen unveils new Tayron SUV ahead of Paris reveal
REVIEW: Mercedes G400d is a more sensible off-road champion
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II debuts with monolithic design
REVIEW: Zen and the elegant simplicity of a Corolla sedan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Toyota chief warns of job losses in shift to EVs only
Renault 5 wins Best Car of the World award
FIRST DRIVE: Lexus 450h+ F Sport makes a lot of hybrid sense
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.