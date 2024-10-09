Life / Motoring

Volvo SA sweetens EV deal with free charging

The time-limited offer includes one-year of free public charging and two years' insurance

09 October 2024 - 11:27
The Volvo C40 offers coupe styling and a fully electric drivetrain in single and twin motor configurations. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Cars SA has announced a new limited-time offer for local buyers of Volvo electric vehicles (EVs) with three complimentary benefits. By purchasing any new battery electric Volvo model from a Volvo dealership during the last three months of the year, buyers will be awarded the following benefits:

  • One year of free public charging;
  • Two years of comprehensive vehicle insurance; and
  • Three years of complimentary in-car data.

Volvo SA’s electric offerings consist of seven crossover models from the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge ranges. Power ranges between 200kW and 315kW in a mix of single and twin motor configurations.

“This new offer is the latest illustration of our commitment to our customers, which will provide the most value to their EV ownership experience,” said Markus Cromwell, commercial director at Volvo Car SA.

Volvo’s full electric range will be bolstered by the arrival of the  EX90 flagship SUV early in 2025. Order books for the large SUV, which comes in EV, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, are open but takers unfortunately do not benefit from the latest offering.

