Volkswagen unveils new Tayron SUV ahead of Paris reveal

The new VW Tayron is a new SUV offering that slots between the Tiguan and Touareg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen has unveiled the dashing new Tayron, the replacement to the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace.
Measuring 4,800mm in length with an 800l boot, the Tayron is larger than its 4,728mm long predecessor, which had a 700l cargo capacity.
With five or optionally seven seats, the Tayron slots between the newly launched Tiguan and facelifted Touareg and will make its public debut at the Paris Motor show from October 14-30.
The Tayron will be available in Life, Elegance and R-Line grade specifications. It gets a new design and minimalist dash design incorporating a 32cm infotainment screen.
Standard equipment across the range includes nine airbags, three-zone automatic air conditioner, 10-colour background lighting, and a new multifunctional driving experience control for the audio volume and the mood lighting that debuted in the latest Tiguan.
App-Connect, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instruments and auto LED headlights with Light Assist) complemented by an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front and rear are also integrated.
A spacious interior for up to seven occupants.
Picture: SUPPLIED
A total of seven drive systems will be available, including two plug-in hybrids with a 19.7 kWh battery. Both can achieve electric ranges of more than 100km and the potential to travel 850km on a single tank, and tow up to 2,500kg. Trailer assist and a folding towing bracket come as standard with this option.
The other engine options are two mild-hybrid turbocharged petrols, including a 110kW entry-model and two diesel offerings comprising a 4Motion all-wheel drive equipped model with 142kW.
All drivetrain options are coupled to an automatic dual-clutch DSG gearbox while the driving experience control unit can switch for control of the various driving component parameters — including the 4Motion all-wheel drive profiles.
The Tayron has a range of driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, cyclist monitoring, park assist plus, rear view camera, road sign display and an exit warning system.
Optional equipment includes adaptive chassis control, IQ.Light HD matrix headlights, travel assist and an artificial voice assistant with ChatGPT integration. A tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, 700 watt Harman-Kardon sound system, leather-upholstered electric seats with massage and ventilation function are also available.
The Tayron has 800l of boot capacity and is available with seven drivetrain options. Picture: SUPPLIED
“With this new Volkswagen SUV, we are further expanding our range in a growing segment and closing the gap between our best-seller, the Tiguan, and our luxury SUV, the Touareg. I am convinced that the Tayron will make its mark and be well received by our customers,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars.
Pre-orders are now open for European customers, with the entry-point Life eTSI priced from €45,475 (R878,000.) VWSA confirms the new Tayron will be launched in SA sometime in 2025. More information will be shared closer to the date.
