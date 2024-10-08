Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II debuts with monolithic design

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II matches the monolithic design of its Spectre cousin. Picture: SUPPLIED
British luxury brand Rolls-Royce has unveiled the new Ghost Series II. The more youthful cousin of the Phantom Series made its international debut at the Geneva Motor show in 2009, with series production of the model commencing in 2010.
The second-generation Ghost, launched in 2020, advanced the hallmarks of a more playful yet elegant and sophisticated model, debuting the Planar suspension system that produced sensations of what the company describes as “flight on land”.
Ghost Series II is more closely aligned to the brand’s new monolithic design first seen in the Spectre that replaced the two-door Wraith coupe. The front end of the 2,148mm wide Ghost Series II boasts updated headlight and daytime running light graphics and gets an illuminated Rolls-Royce Pantheon grille.
At the rear is a new tail lamp configuration inspired by the Spectre, featuring vertical light panels flanked by a curved chrome element, and discreetly inscribed with the double-R monogram. Two new 22-inch, nine-spoke wheel designs are available, fully or partly polished.
Inside the designers have also created a new hue using glass and mica flakes to create a shimmer that evokes sunlight reflecting from a tropical sea. It’s named Mustique Blue after a Caribbean island. The name also references to the lightweight Phantom II Continental prototype from 1929, which was finished in a similar blue hue.
Besides regular features, including the sparkles on Starlight roof, Ghost Series II owners can commission bespoke colours of the digital instrument dials. Picture: SUPPLIED
The marque’s existing palette of more than 44,000 hues and the bespoke colour service where clients can craft their own shade and reserve it for their exclusive use continues to be offered in an interior that celebrates craftsmanship, both analogue and digital. A new pillar-to-pillar glass panel with the central information display incorporates the operating system and clients can commission a bespoke colour of the digital instrument dials to complement any tailored environment.
An 18-speaker audio system with a 1,400-watt amplifier and the Starlight headliner is integrated, while passengers in the rear seat can connect up to two streaming devices to the rear screens. These beam independent content from a newly developed interface, which also manages seating functions such as massaging, heating and cooling.
Whereas its design muse is a full battery electric vehicle, the Ghost Series II continues to be powered by a 6.75l twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine with outputs of 450kW and 840Nm, with all-wheel steering and four-wheel drive. The satellite aided eight-speed transmission uses GPS data to select the optimum gear for exiting a corner depending on its curvature.
The Planar suspension system of Ghost Series II now incorporates an upper wishbone damper unit above the front suspension assembly for enhanced wafting alongside the marque’s Flagbearer System, which uses cameras to read the road ahead and prepare the suspension for any changes in the road surface.
The Ghost Extended Series II increases length by 170mm, offering a chauffeured, private aircraft cabin experience Picture: SUPPLIED
The company says clients seeking further indulgence are invited to commission the Ghost Extended Series II with 170mm more space in the rear suite, enabled by extending the rear doors and apertures. They can also add the reclining Serenity Seating, which recalls a chauffeured, private aircraft cabin experience. A Champagne cooler can also be requested.
Orders are now open for local customers and SA deliveries of the new Ghost Series II are expected at the end of March 2025.
International Launch
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II debuts with monolithic design
The updated sedan cousin of the electric Spectre breaks with expectations and retains V12 power
British luxury brand Rolls-Royce has unveiled the new Ghost Series II. The more youthful cousin of the Phantom Series made its international debut at the Geneva Motor show in 2009, with series production of the model commencing in 2010.
The second-generation Ghost, launched in 2020, advanced the hallmarks of a more playful yet elegant and sophisticated model, debuting the Planar suspension system that produced sensations of what the company describes as “flight on land”.
Ghost Series II is more closely aligned to the brand’s new monolithic design first seen in the Spectre that replaced the two-door Wraith coupe. The front end of the 2,148mm wide Ghost Series II boasts updated headlight and daytime running light graphics and gets an illuminated Rolls-Royce Pantheon grille.
At the rear is a new tail lamp configuration inspired by the Spectre, featuring vertical light panels flanked by a curved chrome element, and discreetly inscribed with the double-R monogram. Two new 22-inch, nine-spoke wheel designs are available, fully or partly polished.
Inside the designers have also created a new hue using glass and mica flakes to create a shimmer that evokes sunlight reflecting from a tropical sea. It’s named Mustique Blue after a Caribbean island. The name also references to the lightweight Phantom II Continental prototype from 1929, which was finished in a similar blue hue.
The marque’s existing palette of more than 44,000 hues and the bespoke colour service where clients can craft their own shade and reserve it for their exclusive use continues to be offered in an interior that celebrates craftsmanship, both analogue and digital. A new pillar-to-pillar glass panel with the central information display incorporates the operating system and clients can commission a bespoke colour of the digital instrument dials to complement any tailored environment.
An 18-speaker audio system with a 1,400-watt amplifier and the Starlight headliner is integrated, while passengers in the rear seat can connect up to two streaming devices to the rear screens. These beam independent content from a newly developed interface, which also manages seating functions such as massaging, heating and cooling.
Whereas its design muse is a full battery electric vehicle, the Ghost Series II continues to be powered by a 6.75l twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine with outputs of 450kW and 840Nm, with all-wheel steering and four-wheel drive. The satellite aided eight-speed transmission uses GPS data to select the optimum gear for exiting a corner depending on its curvature.
The Planar suspension system of Ghost Series II now incorporates an upper wishbone damper unit above the front suspension assembly for enhanced wafting alongside the marque’s Flagbearer System, which uses cameras to read the road ahead and prepare the suspension for any changes in the road surface.
The company says clients seeking further indulgence are invited to commission the Ghost Extended Series II with 170mm more space in the rear suite, enabled by extending the rear doors and apertures. They can also add the reclining Serenity Seating, which recalls a chauffeured, private aircraft cabin experience. A Champagne cooler can also be requested.
Orders are now open for local customers and SA deliveries of the new Ghost Series II are expected at the end of March 2025.
McLaren W1 reaches new supercar heights
Citroën recalls models in SA over faulty airbags
German carmakers warn EU against tariffs on cars made in China
BMW fans gear up for M Fest in October
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.