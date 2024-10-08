NEWS
Citroën recalls models in SA over faulty airbags
Customers are urged to stop driving 2009-2019 C3 and DS3 models and contact their dealers
08 October 2024 - 16:33
Stellantis said on Tuesday that local Citroën C3 and DS3 models manufactured between 2009 and 2019 and equipped with Takata airbags urgently need them replaced.
The carmaker said customers are urged to stop driving the vehicles and contact their preferred dealership as soon as possible to schedule the free replacement. The service takes less than two hours...
