McLaren W1 reaches new supercar heights

The new W1 is the fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road legal McLaren yet built. Picture: SUPPLIED
McLaren on Sunday took the wraps off its new W1 halo car.
Built to succeed the legendary P1 that broke cover in 2013, this exclusive coupé is the fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road legal McLaren yet built.
Claimed to be quicker to 300km/h than the British firm’s limited-run Speedtail and three seconds a lap ahead of the Senna around Italy’s Nardo handling circuit, the W1 is a vehicular tour de force to be reckoned with.
Forged out of the marque’s extensive motorsport know-how, the W1 features a new “Aerocell” monocoque shaped to facilitate full ground-effect aerodynamics similar to what you will find on a Formula One car.
The W1 has 'Gullwing' doors to help streamline aerodynamic flow down its sides. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other highlights of this cutting-edge structure include anhedral (aka “Gullwing”) doors for improved aerodynamic efficiency; fixed front seats (the lightest to be fitted to a road-going McLaren) with a sliding pedal box and a rear air diffuser that forms part of the vehicle’s crash structure.
There is also a bespoke steering rack capable of running in two ride height settings (Road or Race) with optimal steering geometry maintained in both. For better feel and feedback, McLaren opted for hydraulic power assistance as opposed to more de rigueur electric.
There is more breathtaking engineering worked into the suspension of the W1, particularly up front, where you will find a sophisticated pushrod set-up with inboard dampers. This, with 3D-printed titanium wishbones, torsion bars and heave dampers, is straight out of the playbooks of F1.
Stopping power is provided by McLaren’s Carbon Ceramic Racing+ brake system, featuring 390mm brake discs with an extra ceramic layer for durability. Picture: SUPPLIED
The W1 also sees the debut of McLaren’s new Race Active Chassis Control III, which is equipped with a Race mode. This system is designed to deliver road-legal compliance and performance on the track. The Comfort setting offers a smoother ride and better body control at higher speeds, while the Sport setting provides more focused handling and agility.
In Race mode the suspension lowers the car’s ride height and stiffens the ride.
Stopping power is provided by McLaren’s Carbon Ceramic Racing+ brake system.
Aerodynamic features around the wheels help keep the braking system cool even in the toughest of circuit driving conditions. According to McLaren, the W1 can decelerate from 200km/h to a standstill in 100m and from 100km/h in 29m.
Interior switchgear has been kept to a minimum. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mechanical grip on the W1 is provided by staggered wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) fitted with a choice of three bespoke Pirelli tyre options. Though Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS road legal track rubber is fitted as standard (265/35 front, 335/30 rear), customers can specify the more road-focused P ZeroR or cold weather-biased P ZeroWinter 2 tyres.
This already substantial hold on terra firma is boosted by a host of advanced aerodynamic aids. Working in unison with the vehicle’s ground effects system, the active long tail rear wing is capable of moving 300mm rearward to extend the working area of the diffuser, generating up to five times more downforce than in road configuration.
The W1’s front wing has a level of performance comparable to the rear wing on most supercars and activates through an arc to trim downforce to balance the car, or working with the vehicle lift to aid ground clearance. At its most extreme in Race mode, it works as a full width wing to maximise front downforce. Combined, these elements provide 1,000kg of downforce at 280km/h.
McLaren Active Long Tail rear wing extends rearwards by 300mm to provide up to 650kg of downforce. Picture: SUPPLIED
The real meat of the W1 sandwich lies in its formidable hybrid power train, the main component of which is a new 4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that revs to 9,200rpm and wields outputs of 683kW and 900Nm.
This unit is boosted by a compact electric motor that adds an extra 255kW/440Nm to the combustive mix for a combined power output of 938kW and 1,340Nm: figures that combine to propel the 1,399kg W1 from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds, 0-200km/h in 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h in 13.7 seconds.
Maximum speed is limited to 350km/h.
The vehicle’s hybrid system offers an electric-only driving range of up to 2km and a state of charge that ensures you always have enough energy at hand to crank the V8 engine and engage reverse gear (E-reverse helps to save weight and complexity on the transmission).
The front seats are fixed into the AeroCell monocoque. Picture: SUPPLIED
Functions and settings are accessible via an 8" touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and USB connectivity.
Storage areas include a sliding cupholder between the fixed seats, a compartment behind the armrest and a luggage stowage shelf that can safely stow up to 117l of cargo.
Only 399 examples of the McLaren W1 are to be built and every one is already spoken for. This despite its eye-watering price tag starting at £2m (R45.5m).
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.