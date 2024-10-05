SA to host round of World Rally-Raid championship in 2025

The South African Safari will take place in the North West and Limpopo provinces as the third round of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship. Image: Supplied
SA has been awarded a round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) next year.
The series, launched at the 2022 Dakar Rally, attracts the world’s leading off-road racers on two and four wheels. The South African Safari will take place from May 18-24 2025 in North West and Limpopo. It will be the third round of the five-event 2025 W2RC, which kicks off with the 2025 Dakar Rally before heading to Abu Dhabi in late February.
“This is an extremely exciting and very proud moment for us as organisers of the SA Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC), the numerous South Africans competing in the Dakar Rally and other international events,” said Archie Rutherford, SARRC CEO.
The 2025 W2RC calendar. Image: Supplied
Race headquarters will be based at Sun City adjacent to the Pilanesberg National Park. The event will feature diverse terrain, with the race route traversing bushveld plateaus, river crossings, and savannah plains in the areas of Sun City, Thabazimbi and the agricultural heart of North West.
SA has strong ties in the international world rally raid arena with about 50% of vehicles competing in the Dakar Rally and W2RC events designed and built here. The SA-built Toyota Hilux has won the Dakar Rally three times, most recently in 2023, as well as the overall W2RC championship in 2022 and 2023.
SA's Giniel de Villiers won the Dakar Rally with Volkswagen in 2009.
