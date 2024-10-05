Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

SA to host round of World Rally-Raid championship in 2025

South African Safari will take place from May 18-24 starting at Sun City

06 October 2024 - 17:12
by Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The South African Safari will take place in the North West and Limpopo provinces as the third round of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship.
The South African Safari will take place in the North West and Limpopo provinces as the third round of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship.
Image: Supplied

SA has been awarded a round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) next year.

The series, launched at the 2022 Dakar Rally, attracts the world’s leading off-road racers on two and four wheels. The South African Safari will take place from May 18-24 2025 in North West and Limpopo. It will be the third round of the five-event 2025 W2RC, which kicks off with the 2025 Dakar Rally before heading to Abu Dhabi in late February.

“This is an extremely exciting and very proud moment for us as organisers of the SA Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC), the numerous South Africans competing in the Dakar Rally and other international events,” said Archie Rutherford, SARRC CEO.

The 2025 W2RC calendar.
The 2025 W2RC calendar.
Image: Supplied

Race headquarters will be based at Sun City adjacent to the Pilanesberg National Park. The event will feature diverse terrain, with the race route traversing bushveld plateaus, river crossings, and savannah plains in the areas of Sun City, Thabazimbi and the agricultural heart of North West.

SA has strong ties in the international world rally raid arena with about 50% of vehicles competing in the Dakar Rally and W2RC events designed and built here. The SA-built Toyota Hilux has won the Dakar Rally three times, most recently in 2023, as well as the overall W2RC championship in 2022 and 2023.

SA's Giniel de Villiers won the Dakar Rally with Volkswagen in 2009.

Audi’s Carlos Sainz wins 2024 Dakar Rally

American Honda rider Ricky Brabec won the motorcycling category for the second time
Life
8 months ago

Hamilton working to bring F1 to SA and Rwanda

Former champion says sport cannot ignore Africa as it adds races in other locations
Life
1 month ago

Ferrari win Le Mans 24 Hours for second year in a row

Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen takes chequered flag ahead of a Toyota GR010 hybrid
Life
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The braai gets a Michelin upgrade
Life / Books
2.
An ode to the Foresters Arms
Life
3.
REVIEW | Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is a racer dressed as ...
Life / Motoring
4.
How to cope when work is hard work
Life
5.
Emigrating? What you need to know about upcoming ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.